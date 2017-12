The age profile of the Munster coaching staff has taken another dip after 34-year-old JP Ferreira’s appointment as defence coach was confirmed by the province and the IRFU.

Ferreira, who has signed a contract until June 2020, is expected to start work in Limerick next week, joining head coach Johann van Graan, 37, backline and attack coach Felix Jones, 30, and forwards coach Jerry Flannery, 39, to prepare for the Guinness PRO14 home derby clash with Leinster at Thomond Park on December 26.

Ferreira’s age belies a wealth of coaching experience, having been defence coach at Johannesburg-based union team the Lions since 2013, helping them win the 2015 Currie Cup and reach consecutive Super Rugby finals in the last two years. He also worked with van Graan during the Springboks’ 2016 November tour to Europe having started his coaching career with the Lions a decade earlier as a video analyst.

“It is really hard to say goodbye to this amazing Lions family,” Ferreira said.

“I’m really excited and am looking forward to this next challenge and chapter in my and my family’s lives.”

Munster have been without a defence coach since early November when Jacques Nienaber returned to South Africa with the director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. On taking up his post with the province, van Graan brought in Ireland defence coach Andy Farrell for two days every week for the past four weeks but the former Springboks forward coach said he was happy to welcome a permanent appointment.

“We are delighted that JP is joining our coaching team. He is a great coach that has been very successful at Super Rugby level, getting his side to finals with an excellent defence record.”