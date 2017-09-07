Jean Kleyn quickly making up for lost time after injury ‘nightmare’

After seven months on the sidelines, Jean Kleyn had more reason than most to celebrate the start of the new season and the lock could not have wished for a better re- introduction to the Munster jersey.

The South African second row, who turned 24 on August 26, marked his return with two tries in the bonus-point victory over Benetton Rugby at Musgrave Park last Friday, a feat that surprised even him as he assumed top spot on the Munster try-scoring charts.

“I have to say I wasn’t expecting to score tries,” Kleyn said. “I’ve never been a big try scorer so it’s sort of counter-intuitive to what I usually get after a game. Usually I get, you know, 15 tackles and that kind of stuff.

“It was interesting enough to be the one to actually score the tries this time around, so I’m really happy about it. All credit to the team, I just got the ball at the right time.”

Kleyn had last played a competitive match on February 10 against the Dragons when he sustained the neck injury that would prematurely end his first season since joining on a three-year deal from the Stormers.

“Oh, it was a nightmare, man. They put me in a neck brace for four weeks just to see if it would possibly heal up so we could get me back for the tail end of the season, the play-off matches, but it didn’t work out that way.

“So I spent a lot of time just next to the pitch, watching games instead of on the pitch playing the games. Damn it, it was frustrating, what else can I say?

“But I came back hungry and now I’m here playing again, so nothing to complain about. Very happy to be back on the pitch.

“I’m ecstatic about the start. It’s just good to be back on the pitch, playing again. A long stint off it so, yeah, glad to be back.”

Kleyn’s season-ending injury had followed an earlier ankle problem that had sidelined him in September, just three games into his Munster career. It has left the South African eager to make up for lost time as he looks back on a stop-start debut season he described as “a mixed bag of goods”.

Munster’s lock stocks have undergone an overhaul this summer with both Donnacha Ryan and Dave Foley departing for France.

Kleyn admitted they would not be easily replaced. “You talk about guys like Donnacha and Dave, they’re guys who’ve played countless games for Munster and who’ve loads of experience in European rugby, so it was always nice having them, not only as a player but as an intellect on the field.

“Those guys have been running lineouts for longer than I’ve been playing professional rugby, so I’d say they will be missed but now it’s someone else’s job to pick up the reins and lead the chariot.”

Kleyn is not quite ready to fill the leadership void but he said: “I’ll be doing a lot of work on defensive lineouts. I think I’ll leave the lineout calling to Billy for a while.

“I’ll have a look at the defensive lineouts, that’s more my forte.”

Kleyn will have some familiar adversaries this Saturday when he pits his lineout skills against fellow South Africans the Cheetahs.

A chastening 42-19 defeat at Ulster last Friday exposed plenty of defensive frailty about the PRO14 newcomers but Kleyn is not dismissing the Cheetahs’ threat.

“The Cheetahs’ result against Ulster was a little bit of a tough one but they were leading (14-8 after 23 minutes) and I’d say it’s a little bit deceptive as to what they could possibly bring to the table.

“It’s going to be a tough one. If it’s a dry day it’s going to be especially tough because they play quite an expansive brand of rugby but it’s something I’m excited for. I think it’s good for the competition, a little bit of expansion and a little bit of new blood to keep it interesting.”

As for remaining his team’s leading try-scorer, Kleyn is not giving himself much of a chance.

“I’d say I’ve got... how far out is the next game?”