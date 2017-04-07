Jack O’Donoghue hungry for more big days

‘Unbelievable’ is a word that springs readily these days from Munster back-row forward Jack O’Donoghue.

It demonstrates just how much the 23-year-old Waterford man is loving his rugby, revelling in an appearance off the bench in the European Cup last week against Toulouse and avidly looking forward to a massive series of matches to wind up the season over the next couple of months.

‘Jacko’ already has an Irish cap under his belt (against Canada in November) and will hope for further action in the green jersey in New Jersey and Japan during the summer. But for now, he is totally focused on Munster’s PRO12 clash with Glasgow tomorrow which could, in turn, lead to an appearance against Saracens in the European Cup semi-final and even a starting place in the worst scenario for injured stars Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

“You don’t want to wish an injury on anyone, but anytime you get on the pitch, you have to take these opportunities with both hands,” O’Donoghue pointed out. “The Glasgow game is an opportunity to put myself forward but personally getting a result this weekend is the key.”

But such is the strength in the Munster ranks at the moment, O’Donoghue must glance over his shoulder as much as focus on the road ahead.

“The B&I Cup side had a great win last week and obviously the performance of the back-row was a highlight. They are constantly impressing Rassie and giving him a selection headache. So you have to have that drive about not giving up your slot to anyone too easily. Likewise then, you are trying to take someone else’s slot. That competition for places is great heading into the business end of the season.”

That taster against Toulouse has only whetted the appetite. “It was unbelievable. Coming into an atmosphere like that was one of my career highlights so far. That is something I have in the back of my mind and in the bank.

“Playing Saracens in the Aviva is huge for our fans. Two hours up the motorway is better than two hours on a plane or boat. Home advantage will be massive for us but Saracens are not going to be too worried about where it is played. They are a class outfit.”

Waterford isn’t exactly a rugby stronghold but there is massive pride in what O’Donoghue has achieved in his young career so far and in what the future surely holds. And then, there’s his mum Caroline.

“She travels to every game, hail, rain or snow. She has been an unbelievable support, going back to a young age. She was the one driving me the length and breadth of the country. I was delighted to see her after the Toulouse game, she had a big smile on her face even though she has to travel a rotten road back down to Waterford

“The dressing room atmosphere after Toulouse was incredible. You sit down and enjoy a beer with your mates. You clink your glasses and soak it all in and enjoy it. You don’t know when you are going to get those types of moments again.”

And the prospect of a few summer weeks in New Jersey and Japan with Ireland?

“Going on tour with the Irish team would be unbelievable - 15 minutes at the weekend can be tough to catch Joe Schmidt’s eye, but hopefully 80 minutes at the weekend and some more the following weekend would help. I watched Leinster’s game at the weekend and they have some incredible back row performers.”