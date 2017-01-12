Glasgow Warriors extend contract of Scottish try machine Tommy Seymour

Glasgow Warriors will find out today if lock Brian Alainu’use will be available to face Munster on Saturday, after the club was boosted yesterday by finalising new deals with two key players.

Alainu’use’s appeal hearing against the three-week suspension imposed for dangerous charging into a ruck against Benetton Treviso on December 31 takes place this afternoon in Cardiff.

Gregor Townsend is already without the services of injured locks Greg Peterson, Tijuee Uanivi and Scott Cummings.

However, Warriors drive to be recognised as one of Europe’s top sides, received a further boost yesterday when the PRO12’s top try-scorer Tommy Seymour put pen to paper on a new two-year deal.

Since being released by Ulster to Scottish rugby five years ago with little concern in Belfast, the winger has blossomed into a key player for Glasgow and international performer for Scotland, scoring 31 tries in 95 games for his club and 14 in 31 Tests for the national side. He currently leads the PRO12 with eight.

His ability to create tries from little with his pace and strength has not only lifted Glasgow’s try count but also spread a confidence through the Warriors team as Townsend bids to turn the Scottish side from being competitive into a dangerous attacking team capable of beating all-comers.

Seymour is understood to have had offers from clubs in England and France, though no interest in him returning to Ireland, but he insisted he had no desire to leave his adopted homeland after being persuaded the departure of Townsend to the Scotland job in the summer, to be replaced by Waikato Chiefs head coach Dave Rennie, would only strengthen the SRU’s efforts to keep Glasgow among the elite of the PRO12 and Europe.

“It’s a club which is close to my heart now,” he said, “and I’ve been part of a lot of changes which have happened with the move of venue, the development of the playing squad and the size of the crowd.

“You can see the supporters have taken to Scotstoun as if it’s their home as well. The chants, the songs and the vocal atmosphere they provide in my opinion is second to none and it really does provide an environment you can’t wait to go out and play in front of. The club has really built a big name for itself since I’ve been here and it’s something I’m keen to remain a part of.

“With the change of coaching staff next season, it offers an exciting opportunity to carry on that development and really continue growing with the club. Dave Rennie is regarded as one of the best coaches in the world and we’re all really looking forward to working with him next season.”

Seymour joined second row Tim Swinson in re-signing yesterday — the lock for three years — and follows British and Irish Lions full-back Stuart Hogg, who was in Ulster’s sights two years ago. And while Finn Russell has also been the target of bids from English and French clubs to prise him away, Glasgow and the SRU paymasters stated this week he will not be released before his contract ends in the summer of 2018.

Seymour will be a crucial player for Glasgow on Saturday when Munster head to Scotstoun seeking the win that will guarantee their return to the European Champions Cup quarter-finals. Munster easily won the first encounter at Thomond Park, their first game following the death of head coach Anthony Foley, but Townsend believes his and the team’s preparation for that clash was somehow flawed as he strived to ensure Foley’s memory was properly respected.

Seymour agreed yesterday Munster had a European pedigree the Scottish side could only look at enviously, but, after soundly beating Leicester at the start of the tournament, the men in red are the latest in a line of scalps Glasgow are seeking to claim.

Townsend added his winger would be crucial to the team’s bid to reverse the Thomond Park result and push the Warriors closer to what would be their first-ever appearance in the quarter-finals.

“It’s great news that Tommy, and Tim, want to stay and continue their careers in Glasgow,” he said.

“Both players are in cracking form just now as we enter an important couple of weeks for the club and will be important.

“The Cardiff win (in the PRO12 last Saturday) came from one of our best performances of the season, especially in attack, but in defence we will need to work harder because Munster are physical and will come at us with ball in hand. We are going to have to be better to win this game.”