Home»Sport»Rugby

Garry Ringrose returns and James Lowe makes debut for Leinster

Saturday, December 02, 2017
By Simon Lewis
Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Garry Ringrose’s first start of the season and a debut for Kiwi flyer James Lowe give an exciting edge to the Leinster backline for the Guinness PRO14 trip to Treviso’s Benetton Rugby (3:30pm Irish time).

Ringrose, 22, has recovered from shoulder surgery undertaken in July after Ireland’s summer tour to the USA and Japan and having missed the November Test the outside centre will be keen re-establish himself as a Six Nations contender, starting at Stadio Monigo.

Lowe, 25, makes his first appearance in blue on the left wing following his move from New Zealand’s Chiefs in a back three with Dave Kearney and full-back Jordan Larmour while Luke McGrath captains from scrum-half, partnering fly-half Ross Byrne.

There is an all-Ireland front row with Jack McGrath and James Tracy, joining Andrew Porter, who returned from Test duty during last week’s 54-10 hammering of the Dragons.

There is a first start of the season for lock Ian Nagle alongside Australian Scott Fardy in front of an all-Irish international back row of Jordi Murphy, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan; van der Flier making his first appearance since an ankle injury against Glasgow Warriors in October forced him out of Ireland’s Guinness Series.

Former Ireland U20 prop Vakh Abdaladze could make his Leinster debut off the bench against a Benetton side buoyed by a losing bonus point in a 23-22 defeat last weekend at Ulster.

BENETTON RUGBY:

M Banks; T Benvenuti, I Brex, A Sgarbi - captain, L Sperandio; T Allan, G Bronzini; C Traore, T Baravalle, T Pasquali; A Zanni, I Herbst; W Douglas, N Manu, R Barbieri.

Replacements:

Hame Faiva, Nicola Quaglio, Alberto De Marchi, Federico Ruzza, Marco Lazzaroni, Sebastian Negri, Edoardo Gori, Luca Morisi.

LEINSTER:

J Larmour; D Kearney, G Ringrose, N Reid, J Lowe; R Byrne, L McGrath - captain; J McGrath, J Tracy, A Porter; I Nagle, S Fardy; J Murphy, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements:

S Cronin, E Byrne, V Abdaladze, M Kearney, M Deegan, N McCarthy, F McFadden, R O’Loughlin.

Referee:

David Wilkinson (IRFU)


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

RugbyLeinster

Related Articles

Luke McGrath leads Leinster to derby victory over Ulster

Leinster take charge of Champions Cup pool with clinical bonus-point win

‘An absolute nugget of a try’: Stuart Hogg pulled off a sensational touchdown against Leinster

Latest: Leinster duo sent home after being denied entry to South Africa

More in this Section

Alex Wootton keen to impress Munster coach Johann van Graan

Brian O’Driscoll predicts toughest campaign yet in Six Nations for Joe Schmidt

Connacht must step up for tough Zebre test

Tommy Bowe centre of attention as reshuffled Ulster enter Dragons’ den


Breaking Stories

Late missed conversion gives Ulster share of the spoils at Dragons

Tiger Woods fares better than expected in Bahamas comeback

Jose Mourinho taking inspiration from a former tennis great in title race

Irish Grand National-winning rider Ger Fox backed to 'learn' from cocaine ban

Lifestyle

Django Django excited to get back to basics in Dingle

Anthony Barry archive offers a look at life on Leeside in decades gone by

Festive foodies: Top 8 tempting treats this Christmas

Festive beauty crackers are better than ever this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »