Former Munster assistant Ian Costello is relishing the chance to further his coaching career with a move to English Premiership big guns Wasps next season.

The Limerick man will relinquish his role as head coach of Championship club Nottingham next summer, after two years in the job, to move across the Midlands to Coventry, where he will focus on skills development and exits under Wasps director of rugby Dai Young.

Before moving to Nottingham, Costello had been with Munster for five seasons, leading the A team to B&I Cup success in 2011, before becoming skills and defence coach to the senior squad under Anthony Foley.

Moving to the Premiership is clearly another sign of progress and Costello said: “I’ve had some really enjoyable chats with Dai and his clear vision for how he wants to play and what he thinks this squad can achieve excites me. I’m looking forward to working with an excellent group of coaches and an exciting group of players.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to learn and progress as a coach and I will look to add as much value as I can to the coaching team and squad next season. Until then, my focus remains firmly on Nottingham and the second half of what has been a very positive season to date.”

Costello replaced Martin Haag as head coach at Nottingham in 2016 and has guided them to fourth in the Championship so far this season.

“The last 18 months at Nottingham Rugby have been an incredible experience and right up there as the most enjoyable period of my career to date,” he said.

“I am extremely excited about moving to Wasps next season and the new set of challenges it will bring. Having worked for Munster for five years and looked at certain English clubs in the European Champions Cup, Wasps was a club with such a rich history and tradition and I always had a huge amount of respect for them growing up.

“Munster and Wasps enjoyed some highly competitive, historic encounters over the years and it will be exciting for me to join such a progressive and ambitious Premiership club.”

Wasps yesterday also announced the addition of outgoing Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson as forwards coach for next season.