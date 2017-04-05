Fergus McFadden revels in dream Leinster return

Forget Willie Le Roux’s swan dive non-try, the celebration of the day in Aviva Stadium on Saturday was Fergus McFadden’s.

The 31-year-old, with two European Cup winners medals and a Six Nations title in his locker, was making his 148th appearance for the province — but celebrated like a debutant.

Missing almost five months of a season will do that, due to a serious leg injury sustained against Cardiff on October 1, an injury that cost him any hopes of featuring in the November test series and most of the Six Nations.

He’d made four PRO12 appearances since the beginning of February, but all that pent-up frustration roared out after his late try helped seal Leinster’s place in this season’s Champions Cup semi-final.

“I suppose four months out would do that to you,” McFadden smiled.

“I’m not usually one for going too mad after scoring a try, but I’ve been dreaming about that one for a while.

“I’m delighted to be back on the team, the biggest thing for me was to feel like I’m contributing again.

“When you’re injured for a period like that, you can feel a bit lost within the squad, so it’s great to contribute and to have made a difference on the day, it (the try) gave us a bit of breathing space which was great.”

McFadden admits he has timed his return to fitness well, with Leinster in the hunt for two major trophies, but there’s also a personal challenge — with the 32 times capped international facing serious competition to get into Leo Cullen’s starting XV, due to a large number of academy talents pushing through this season.

“This is more of a mass emergence (of talent) than the squad I was with starting out,” he said.

“The one I was with, a few young lads got nibbles, but there were guys ahead of me that got more — Sean O’Brien, Johnny Sexton and Cian Healy. I was in and out.

“Now there’s a whole bunch of them behind and it’s been a real re-energising to see those guys come in.

“It’s been great because sometimes when you’re with the same squad for a long period of time, things can become a tiny bit stale.

“As much as we all want to win trophies and every week, the young guys just add huge energy to the squad. I’m just happy to be part of it now.”

That fresh blood has helped turn last season’s poor results into positive ones, and it’s hunger that’s pushing them along, McFadden claims.

“When I came into the team, in my first year we won the Magners League in 2008. There were a few of us that only knew winning, so when you have a few losses, go a couple of years with no trophies, you’re looking around going: ‘what’s this about?’

“Whereas the young guys coming up, they have a hunger for something they’ve never touched before.

“Hopefully, it can continue.”