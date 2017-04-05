Home»Sport»Rugby

Duncan Williams: ‘The hairs in the back of my neck were standing up’

Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Charlie Mulqueen

Duncan Williams delighted his fans and silenced his critics when helping to guide Munster to victory over Toulouse in Saturday’s European Champions Cup quarter-final at Thomond.

With Conor Murray ruled out due to injury, Williams was handed a first start in European rugby. And how he grabbed the opportunity.

The 30-year-old has been a great servant of CBC, Cork Constitution and Munster but has seldom received the credit his efforts deserve. So was there a sense of silencing the doubters on Saturday?

“I don’t go in there every day pretending I have to prove these people right or wrong, that I have to answer to anyone,” he replied.

“As long as I am happy with my own game and players around me know how hard I have worked, I am more than happy with that.”

Even so, he was fully aware of the fabulous atmosphere in Thomond Park on Saturday.

“The last thing I remember just before the kick-off was the roar of the crowd,” he enthused, before stressing: “After that I don’t remember hearing anything for the rest of the game.

“I have a tendency to just be able to hear what is going on on the pitch and I don’t hear the crowd which, I suppose it a good habit to have.

“The crowd were pretty good in fairness. They were so loud just before kick-off the hairs on the back of my neck were standing up and I suppose that is what you play rugby for and why you play in Thomond Park.

“I was just so exhausted afterwards I was happy to get in and sit down.”

Williams was forewarned Murray was a doubt as he is still troubled by a stringer injury sustained against Wales in the Six Naitons.

“I was told earlier in the week there was a chance Conor wouldn’t play and just to be ready.

“I treat every game the same, whether I’m starting or on the bench. I do the same things every day in training so I was ready to go no matter what.”

Rassie Erasmus hinted this week Murray’s return against Glasgow on Saturday would be all the more welcome because of the number of matches Williams has played over the past couple of months in the Guinness PRO12.

Suggest to him, though, he could benefit from a rest and this is the indignant response you get: “I spent enough years either not being involved or playing A games. The more games that come my way — if it is two or three a week — I am happy to keep going.”

The three previous matches between Saturday night’s opponents have been pretty feisty affairs and this one may be all the more so given Glasgow now have only the PRO12 to play for after Sunday’s defeat to Saracens.

Williams will adopt the same approach: “I think it is always like that against any of the top teams.

“They are looking to get into the top four, they are out of Europe, they are going to be hurting.

“I have no doubt they will be coming over here all guns blazing. If things get a bit testy at times, that will happen.”

