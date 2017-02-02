Davies warns North he must persuade Howley to give him the ball or risk Lions axe

WALES legend Jonathan Davies has warned George North his place on this summer’s Lions Tour is under threat - unless he speaks to his coaches about a change in tactics.

North was one of the Lions’ best performers when they defeated Australia four years ago, but a dip in form has led Davies to believe his place on the plane to New Zealand is uncertain.

And, if the Wales winger wants to ensure he is lining up against the All Blacks this summer, Davies has told him he needs to speak to interim coach Rob Howley about being more involved.

“If you look at George, you can’t blame everything on him because Wales aren’t playing with creativity so he’s not getting the ball,” said Davies.

“So all of a sudden, you are on the wing, everyone is saying what a great player you are - but you are not having the ball. He has got to go to the coaches and say, ‘Look I want to carry ball’.

“If you look at the competition for wings with the Lions - and they won’t be thinking about the Lions Tour they will be thinking about their own performances and winning games - but to get on the Lions Tour you have to be playing well and the team who is more successful will have more players on the Lions Tour.

“So it is one of those things. They need to pick up their game and Warren Gatland has said that. I think it is a big Six Nations for a few of them, like Leigh Halfpenny too.”

