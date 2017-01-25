Home»Sport»Rugby

Crescent show the stuff of champions

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Barry Coughlan

Bandon Grammar School 7 Crescent College Comprehensive 32: Holders Crescent College Comprehensive had to come from behind but still managed a fully deserved Clayton Hotels Munster Junior Schools win over Bandon Grammar in this second round “losers” tie at Musgrave Park yesterday.

Crescent had all the opening quarter play but remarkably found themselves in arrears after 15 minutes when Rowan Palmer intercepted a likely scoring pass inside his ’22 and raced away for a try under the posts Brian McSweeney converted.

Crescent continued to dominate territory but also continued to make a succession of handling errors before finally putting together a fine backline movement that ended with Darragh O’Shea battling his way over in the corner. When full back Colm Quilligan added a second and Jack Delaney kicked the conversion, it was 12-5 to the Limerick side at the break and that reflected the run of play.

With the wind at their backs, Crescent quickly got a third try – again from O’Shea – and it really was the end of the contest.

Further tries from Barry Moore, Jack Connolly and substitute David Hickey simply sealed the deal at 32-7.

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL:

B McSweeney, R Palmer, B Sherlock, J D’Alton, C Obialor, N Barrett, D Twomey, C Coomey, S Golden, A Peevers, T Blennerhassett, J O’Donovan, A Dale, N Greene, J Connolly (captain).

Rolling replacements:

J Appelbe, D Harte, C Walton, D Collis, J Scanlon, A Guinevan, E Nash, L Archer, D-Jan Bakker, J van der Westhuizen.

CRESCENT COMPREHENSIVE:

C Quilligan, G Kelly, S Hurley, B Moore, D O’Shea, J Delaney, J Connolly (captain), E O’Sullivan, J Fitzgerald, J Cross, D Doyle, S Malone, B Scott, J McKeogh, D Rickhard.

Rolling replacements:

D Spillane, B O’Sullivan, J Richard, L Burke, D Hickey, T O’Sullivan, B Cosgrave, B Davey, D Fenton, D O’Grady.

Referee:

C Harrington (MRA).

