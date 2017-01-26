Conor O’Shea: Win over South Africa can be Italy’s 1978

Facing his native Ireland in the RBS 6 Nations next month will be a special occasion for Italy’s new head coach Conor O’Shea.

Joe Schmidt’s title contenders travel to Rome in week two of the 2017 Championship to face O’Shea’s Azzurri at the Stadio Olimpico when the former Ireland full-back will plot the downfall of his compatriots.

O’Shea, 46, left the English Premiership behind as Harlequins’ director of rugby to accept the difficult job of resurrecting Italian pride, the job having got the better of his predecessor Jacques Brunel. Despite leading Italy to a first victory over South Africa in November, O’Shea faces a tough start to his debut Six Nations campaign, welcoming Wales first and then Ireland to Rome with the latter fixture clearly in the coach’s thoughts.

“Could I lie and say I haven’t thought about it?” O’Shea joked at yesterday’s RBS 6 Nations launch in London. “Ah, it will be special. I think lots of family and lots of friends, but like Joe would have when he would play New Zealand, my country will always be Ireland, my home will always be Ireland, but my responsibility and my job lies with Italy. And we’ll try and prepare, and make sure that we put out a side and put in a performance that, six days after Wales, will make us proud.

“But first and foremost, we want to make sure that we focus absolutely 100% on Wales, because the last couple of Six Nations games against them have been difficult. So we want to make sure we start to earn their respect back, and show that we’re moving in the right direction. We’ll look at Ireland then.”

O’Shea believes Italy’s 20-18 autumn win over the Springboks can represent the same kind of mental catalyst as Munster’s famed win over the All Blacks in 1978.

“To me that win, it’s massive. I’m fortunate I’m working in a country steeped in tradition, but we’re very aware of its future. With my Irish hat on, Munster beating the All Blacks in 1978 is something that’s always spoken about.

“While we know how much we have to learn, we showed the potential the team has if we play with that intensity and passion. The win over South Africa could be like that Munster win for us, but only if we make that the case.

“You give people something to cling on to, you give them hope, a match they can look at and realise it’s not mythical. The heroes who did it are on the pitch, so they are there for people to look up to, that will inspire future generations.

“But all we want to do now is prepare to try to beat Wales. We want to get to the World Cup in 2019 and be in a pool where people say: ‘Oh, I don’t want to play Italy’.

“What I want from my players is just an unbelievable work ethic. You should never be afraid of that.

“The great Italian football teams were based on incredible defence, but with magic on top. You get that balance. And we need to be unbelievably difficult to play against. But then you need the magic on top that people like Sergio Parisse always offer.”