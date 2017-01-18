Home»Sport»Rugby

Christians easy winners over Crescent in senior cup

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Barry Coughlan, Musgrave Park

Holders Christian Brothers College Cork had it much easier than in last year’s decider against the same opposition.

Munster Schools Senior Cup

CBC Cork 30 

Crescent College Comprehensive 5 

Christians emerged worthy winners of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup at Musgrave Park. They led 8-0 at the break with a try from Sean Duffy and a penalty from James Taylor.

Out-half Taylor added another penalty and kicked two conversions of tries from Finn Burke and Anthony Ryan in a more one-sided second half.

Crescent were never really in the hunt but did have a consolation score from Ronan Slattery and Christians struck late with a try from substitute Scott Buckley.

CBC: E Monahan, E Barrett, R Hedderman, J Harrington (captain), JD O’Hea, J Taylor, C Sisk, L Masters, D O’Connor, R Loftus, A Ryan, R Thompson, D McGinn, F Burke, S Duffy.

Replacements. D Good, J Buckley, C Rasmussen, B Roche, S Buckley, J O’Riordan, P O’Keeffe, T Downes, M Bowen, M Morton.

Crescent: T Duggan, M Shanahan, T O’Hora, B Fitzgerald, A Cosgrove, M Fenton, M Edwards, C Fitzgerald, E O’Halloran, T Connelly, C McDonagh, S Leahy, J Gannin, K Moloney, J Blake (captain).

Replacements. T Duggan, R Gallery, J HJenchy, B Naughton, S Faloon, J Madden, J Hoffman, M Bateman, C Dinneen, P Mc Mullan.

Referee. K Barry (MAR).

*THE JUNIOR TIE ENDED 15-15 but CBC were deemed winners on the basis that they scored the opening try of the game. Each team scored three tries.

