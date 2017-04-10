Chris Roe delighted as Dolphin prevail in do or die battle with Old Wesley

Dolphin 22 Old Wesley 10: Relief for Dolphin who jumped from the bottom spot in Division 1B of the Ulster Bank League and have now given themselves a fighting chance of avoiding the dreaded drop.

This victory pushed them two points clear of fellow relegation contenders Galwegians and coach Chris Roe wasn’t too concerned by the failure to grab a bonus point. “I would have settled for a 3-0 win to be honest, but we showed a lot of character out there to do much better than that.

“Yes, there were things we didn’t do well, but we got the start we needed. We went on a bit of a lull after that and even though we went on to score three tries I wasn’t very comfortable until the referee blew the final whistle.

“We went into our shells a bit in the second half but at least we had a 15 points advantage. We could have pushed but the guys were a bit nervous given what was at stake. Still, we got the four points, we’re now away from the automatic relegation spot and it’s in our own hands, we have to win our last game against UL Bohs next week.”

Victory was achieved thanks mainly to a powerful display from the pack who competed vigorously out of touch, dominated at scrum time and achieved much from the battle on the ground

. Wesley never threw in the towel but they were beaten by the better side on the day.

Dolphin had a third-minute try from scrum half Daryl Foley, although they stuttered somewhat in the aftermath before pulling away in the lead-up to the interval.

Barry Keeshan was central to that scoring surge when his inch-perfect chip was gathered by Cillian Monahan who scored a try which the skipper converted before the out-half added a penalty to make it 15-0.

Dolphin made sure of victory with an opportunist 60th minute try from pacy winger Gerry Ryan and Keeshan again converted.

They fell foul of referee Paul Haycock in the closing stages and had both Peter Scott and Barry Fitzgerald sin-binned, Wesley grabbed consolation tries from David Poff and Paul Harte but they were not enough to throw Dolphin off course.

DOLPHIN:

T Phelan, G Ryan, C McGovern, I O’Donoghue, W Hanley, B Keeshan (captain), D Foley, J Rochford, L Walsh, B Scott, R O’Herlihy, D O’Mahony, B Fitzgerald, K Allen, R Murphy.

Rolling replacements:

C O’Flynn, K Keogh, J Fitzgerald, C Monahan, J Madigan.

OLD WESLEY:

R Stynes, I Leota, D Poff, G Finucane, PHarte, T Clifford, A Griggs, D Henshaw, C Maguire, J Burton, M Dunleavy, I McGann, D Horan (captain), s Boyle, M Rowley.

Rolling replacements:

D Rowley, M ately, J Hinde, A Kennedy, A Large.

Referee:

P Haycock (IRFU).