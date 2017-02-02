Bandon Grammar book first ever semi-final place in Senior Cup

Bandon Grammar School created their special piece of history on a wet and windy afternoon at Bandon RFC yesterday, advanceing to the semi-final of the Munster Senior Schools Cup for the first time.

Clayton Hotels Munster Senior Schools Cup quarter-final

Bandon Grammar School 17 St Munchin’s College 13

Bandon enjoyed most of the play in the opening half although they did concede the first score of the game, a penalty from St Munchin’s out half Jason Kiely after 17 minutes.

But the west Cork school came roaring back and within two minutes they had taken the lead with an opening try credited to prop forward James French who powered his way over at the posts to give Sean Hudson a simple conversion attempt.

Bandon built on that and the impressive Hudson was sent in for the second try by out-half Evan Palmer after 31 minutes. He added the conversion and then kicked an excellent injury-time penalty to leave the half time score 17-3.

With the wind at their backs, St Munchin’s got back on the scoreboard quickly when Jason Kiely kicked his second penalty but they found it near impossible to unlock a resolute Bandon defence despite enjoying much of the territorial position.

Bandon did enough to frustrate them and still managed to launch a couple of offensives that allowed them at least to wind the clock down.

St Munchin’s launched a fierce offensive late on but were frustrated by being held up twice on the line before captain Kaelon McMahon went over for the hard earned try that Kiely converted.

That, however, came too late with referee George Finn calling time before allowing play re-start. It was indeed a memorable day for Bandon, who will now play favourites Pres in the semi-final.

Bandon Grammar School: S Hudson; V Lovell, B Gur, E Greene, J Donnelly; E Palmer, J Crowley; J French, T Coomey, A Deane; C Scully, J Bradfield; N Beamish, C Deane (captain), R Stokes.

Replacements. M Archer, A O’Connor, D Ogden, J Brady, P Jackson, B Hayes, S Minihane, H Hall, B Hodgins, T Beare.

St Munchin’s: L Costello; R Clancy, G Quilligan, E Carr, S Murphy; J Kiely, E Maher; M O’Driscoll, D Radcliffe, G McCoy; P Kelly, K McMahon (captain); M Crowe, J Murphy, S Kelly.

Replacements. E Sheehan-O’Donnell, K Mullane, K Hyland, J Forde, R O’Dwyer, J Larkin, R Clancy, J Pendijito, J Curry, T Harrington.

Referee. G Finn (M.A.R)

Semi-final draw

PBC Cork v Bandon Grammar School

Ard Scoil Ris v Glenstal Abbey

March 1 and 2, venues and times to be fixed.