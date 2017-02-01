Ard Scoil Rís shock Christians in Munster Schools Senior Cup

In one of the biggest shocks for many a year in the competition, an injury-time penalty put holders Christian Brothers College to the sword at Musgrave Park yesterday.

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final

CBC Cork 7 Ard Scoil Ris 9

Maurice Noonan kicked the winning points, brilliantly juding his effort from out wide and against the wind.

Regular goal kicker Craig Casey, who departed injured, had earlier kicked Ard Scoil six ahead at the break with a brace of penalties.

But CBC sub Scott Buckley got in for a try, converted by Eoin Monahan and Christians looked to have slavaged the win before Noonan became ther hero.

