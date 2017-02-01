Home»Sport»Rugby

Ard Scoil Rís shock Christians in Munster Schools Senior Cup

Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Barry Coughlan

In one of the biggest shocks for many a year in the competition, an injury-time penalty put holders Christian Brothers College to the sword at Musgrave Park yesterday.

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final

CBC Cork 7 Ard Scoil Ris 9

Maurice Noonan kicked the winning points, brilliantly juding his effort from out wide and against the wind.

Regular goal kicker Craig Casey, who departed injured, had earlier kicked Ard Scoil six ahead at the break with a brace of penalties.

But CBC sub Scott Buckley got in for a try, converted by Eoin Monahan and Christians looked to have slavaged the win before Noonan became ther hero.

Read full reports of all the Munster Schools Cup quarter-final action in Thursday's Irish Examiner.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Rhys Marshall: My granddad used to talk about Munster

Gordon D’Arcy: RWC 2023 will be ‘win-win’ for Irish sport

Tadhg Furlong all set to make his marque at Six Nations

Women’s Six Nations: Tierney looking to blood newcomers in opener


Breaking Stories

Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals to be made from old mobile phones

Drunk-driver Roberto Firmino fined and banned

Dundalk signing ‘hopes to enjoy football again’ after move from Celtic

Anthony Stokes gets suspended sentence over Elvis impersonator attack

Lifestyle

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

Vintage male: This is how every man over 50 should aim to look

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 