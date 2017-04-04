RTÉ are missing a trick with with paltry league coverage

For those of us who love Gaelic football, even this modernised version of the game, last Sunday was a brilliant day full of possibilities, permutations and performances.

In Division 1, in the four games played we saw 9 goals and 110 points.

In Division 2, the total from the quartet was 7 goals 103 points.

Division 3’s games produced 12 goals 107 points while the basement tier’s eight sides hit 14 goals and 99 points.

That’s a staggering total of 42 goals and 419 points in the final incredible round of league football for 2017.

That’s an aggregate total of 545 points. Compare that to the last round of league fixtures back just three years ago in 2014, which produced 33 goals and 275 points (374 total).

Go back further still, 10 years ago, in 2007 the final round of league games produced just 25 goals and 339 (414 total).

That’s up 171 and 131 points by comparison to 2014 and 2007 respectively. Of course, we know exceptions prove nothing.

But the longer-term graph says scoring is up across the divisions for the past number of years and last weekend’s results added a sizable punctuation mark to that trend.

Whether or not the much-maligned black card is a primary factor for the rise in scoring is too subjective a question to answer with any degree of certainty.

But the paradox remains and is not easily explained away — while the game has seemingly evolved towards a more negative and defensively-minded version of itself, scoring continues to creep up. Riddle me that.

While it has its faults and detractors, the black card has at least succeeded, maybe not in altogether eradicating, but certainly in reducing the third-man body checking off the ball and enabled guys like Ryan McHugh and Jack McCaffrey among others of a similar ilk to use their athleticism and pace to run and cause overlaps in the opposition defence and create scoring opportunities as opposed to being illegally blocked off like bumper cars.

Whatever it is; improvements in fitness, a greater emphasis on kicking and the skills in practice, or a shift in coaching ethos to more games-based approach… something is working for the players.

And for all the overly-negative whinging about our game, Gaelic football like we saw played across all four evenly matched divisions on Sunday is an exciting and enjoyable product to watch.

Speaking of a watchable product, I came home from the Kerry and Tyrone game in Killarney on Sunday and was eagerly looking forward to catching RTÉ’s Allianz League Sunday show to get a proper flavour of the scores and big incidents from around the final action-packed day of action.

Unfortunately, the state broadcaster’s brief highlights package was more of a box-ticking exercise than anything to really satisfy the appetite on one of the highest scoring weekends in league history.

Last year, I made the point I thought by now in the modern, commercialised world of big business GAA we’d have our own Sky Sports-type ‘Soccer Saturday’ on a Sunday afternoon with our own version of Jeff Stelling, Matt Le Tissier, Merson and company.

A televised version of what the excellent RTÉ Radio One produces on a Sunday afternoon. Get a reporter and at least one stationary camera at every ground, and each time there’s a big moment in a game, we get an up to the minute account of what just happened.

You get some shape of a camera crew at every Division One game and get to see every goal or controversial incident in real time.

Imagine the drama and excitement of last Sunday between teams banging in goals, getting late scores, making finals or getting relegated all in the last few minutes with reporters at every ground there to make us feel a part of the action.

Sunday night I watched about 30 minutes of football highlights from Division One and some games in Division Two interspersed with brief analysis, followed by just a chat about Divisions Three and Four with no actual footage.

If their competitors Sky had come in and shown that kind of contempt for the monster that has become league football, it would be somewhat understandable, although the likes of Joe Brolly would still be dancing feverishly on top of his soap box berating them.

For RTÉ to continue to display no obvious awareness of the desire of the general public for a more substantial TV coverage all through the league, and particularly on the final round of the year, when there is so much at stake for every team in every division, is baffling.

The reality of inter-county football is the league matters for the majority.

Traditional superpowers have pulled away and distanced themselves from the pack and only a very select few have a realistic chance of winning Sam Maguire.

For everybody else, the league has become the most consequential and rewarding part of their season.

It is their yardstick for suc cess, a competition where they compete as equals on a level playing field. It’s where you imagine they — and their fans and sponsors — would like to get more coverage.

Take Offaly for example: they won by a single point against Laois and remained in Division Three by scoring 3-15 on Sunday.

Do you think they would rather want highlights of that game be shown, or an extensive viewing of a possible match-up and probable 20-point drubbing at the hands of the Dublin in the Leinster championship later in the summer?

It’s time to realise the league in 2017 is no longer what it used to be in 1997 or before it.

There are no pre-Christmas league games anymore with teams who are just thrown together for the day with an aroma of booze intoxicating the bus, while the main men busied themselves by ‘wintering well’.

This is a different product that deserves some dramatic innovations to the way our game is displayed across every division throughout the league calendar.

If a relatively minor sporting organisation like Basketball Ireland can live stream a full game between Garveys Tralee and Templogue in a Champions Cup competition with full commentary via YouTube from Letterkenny last weekend, surely the combined resources of RTÉ and the GAA can come up with a more meaningful collaboration to provide a better-quality, and more comprehensive coverage for supporters all over the country to enjoy the dramatic highs and lows of modern league Sunday afternoons?

If not, we’ll continue to miss out on some of the best action the inter-county Gaelic football season has to offer.