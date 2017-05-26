Home»Sport»Soccer

Roy Keane ‘shocked’ by Manchester bombing

Friday, May 26, 2017
Liam Mackey

Roy Keane has expressed his shock at the Manchester bombing atrocity and also revealed his reservations about how much football can hope to achieve in the face of such horror.

The former Manchester United captain said: “When it happens on your doorstep it seems to hit home a bit more. Shocking. It’s the planet we live on. People go out to try and injure innocent people, children. Shocking.”

Keane, whose home is on the outskirts of Manchester, said of his first hearing news of the attack: “I knew where my family were. I knew they were at home. But you always know of people that might be there and thank God my family were not in that area at the time.”

Asked about how the city was coping in the aftermath, he said: “Manchester is a good city and obviously people will come together. I am not surprised by the reaction of the city in the last few days. Manchester has had its ups and downs like everything else. The reaction has been nice but it’s not going to bring the people back who have been killed or (help the) badly injured.”

Nor does Keane think that football can offer much in the way of solace at a time like this.

“I would not have thought so. When is a game of football going to benefit the people who died, people who lost people? No, I don’t get carried away that football can help in any situation like that.

“It kind of tells you how unimportant football is, in a sense. I know it has been quoted over the years that football is more important than life and death. That’s ridiculous, you know, when you see people being targeted like that. I’m the same as everyone else, it’s shocking.”

While some Manchester United players dedicated their victory in Wednesday’s Europa League final to the grieving city and its people, Keane has little faith in the sport’s ability to offer any kind of really meaningful succour in such brutal circumstances.

“When there is a game, unfortunately you do just have to get on with life, you have to get on with these things,” he said.

“Thinking that a sporting occasion or winning a trophy will at some stage help people who have been killed or lost people, that wouldn’t work for me, I know that.

“But you have to get on with normality, which is shocking really after the scenes. All you can do is to send your thoughts to the people who have been suffering.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, ireland

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Man arrested as anti-terror police carry out new raids in Manchester bomb probe

Manchester bomber asked mother to ‘forgive me’

A teenage Manchester Arena survivor recalls the night of the attack from her hospital bed

Donald Trump and New York Times clash over Manchester attack leaks

More in this Section

LIAM MACKEY: Just like ‘69, men against boys

GERRY COX: Jose Mourinho reconnects with the winning habit

Declan Rice is eager to impress Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane

No final farewell for Arsene Wenger


Breaking Stories

Oscar De La Hoya: Boxing might not recover from Mayweather-McGregor 'farce'

Jurgen Klopp is having a lovely time in Australia if this Liverpool video is anything to go by

Still got it: Ireland boss Martin O’Neill shows off his skills in Dublin

Ireland star Annalise Murphy returns silver medal as athletes complain of rusting

Lifestyle

My life in colour - Anne Madden on artistic success and a life in France and Ireland

Ask Audrey - 'There is no such thing as a Kerry man with only small amounts of perspiration'

DNA testing to determine your family history can provide some surprising results

Stay protected this summer with the latest sunscreens

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

    • 6
    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 30
    • 45
    • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 