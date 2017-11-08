Home»Sport»Soccer

Roy Keane didn’t disappoint when asked about Peter Schmeichel by a Danish journalist

Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Liam Mackey

The visiting Danish journalist bided his time yesterday before finally popping his question as the media briefing with Roy Keane was drawing to a close. 

Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane fields questions at yesterday's press conference. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

And since his long-range mission appeared to centre on probing Keane about Peter Schmeichel — the former Man United keeper, and father of current Danish No. 1 Kasper, with whom the Corkman once famously had a no-holds-barred bust-up — it was always going to be a line of inquiry likely to produce a memorable response.

And, as the following transcript of the ensuing exchange shows, Keane didn’t disappoint.

Danish journalist: Hi, I flew in from Denmark for the preparations for this game and I was just wondering, since you played with Peter Schmeichel, have you been in touch with him ahead of this game?

Roy Keane: No. No, no, no.

DJ: What would you say to him...

RK (bemused): To Peter???

DJ: Yeah, about what to expect from Ireland in this game?

RK (smiling): I’d say fuck all to him. What do you want me to say to him? Is he playing?

DJ: No.

RK: He’s not playing, no. I’d say nothing to Peter. What could I say to him? (starts laughing).

DJ: Team-mates sometimes stay in touch...

RK: I don’t keep in touch with Peter. The last time I saw Peter, I’d say it was about a year and a half or two years ago and we had breakfast together in a hotel in London and it was nice. We had a good chat.

“Listen, I’ve huge respect for all my ex-team-mates. Through the good and bad times. (Pauses, grins). He started it. He said it himself, he held his hand up, he said he started it. I think he had two pints and got a bit brave, y’know? (Exits to laughter all round).


