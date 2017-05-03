Roy Keane cringes at Premier League clubs celebrating top four finish

Roy Keane has poured scorn on the phenomenon of famous Premier League clubs seeming to equate a top four finish to the glory of winning silverware.

“When I see clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United celebrating getting to the top four I cringe a little, I really do,” he said yesterday.

“Top clubs. Do you think Real Madrid and Barcelona would be celebrating getting into fourth? No. Come on, get a grip. If you’re at a big club then it’s about getting your hands on a trophy: That’s the name of the game, the glory. People talk about making the top four because of the financial rewards and it was great for Leicester to win the league last year. But for the big teams, the Manchester Uniteds and Liverpools and Arsenals, to be celebrating fourth — I say, shame on you.”

In the all-London battle for supremacy season, Keane reckons Chelsea will maintain their advantage over Spurs to the end.

“I still think Chelsea will get the job done,” he said. “They are in good form and have to slip up twice. I think the gap of four points is just too much for Spurs but they have made great progress over the last few years. They have outstanding players in attacking positions, they’re about to have new stadium so it’s a good time for Spurs although, having said that, you have to try to get your hands on one or two trophies and they have come up just short in the FA Cup semi- finals.”

Speaking at the Show Racism the Red Card Creative Competition Awards in front of 350 schoolchildren at Tallaght Stadium, Keane suggested there are good life lessons to be learned from the example of top footballers like Ronaldo and Messi.

“The kids in here today, whatever you are going to do, whether you hope to become doctors, nurses, schoolteachers, whatever you decide to do, you’ve got to give it the best that you can,” he said. “That’s why I enjoy watching the likes of Ronaldo because I was lucky enough to play with him and see the hard work he’s put into it. And hard work with a bit of talent can get you a long way.

“It doesn’t have to be about football. Whatever you want to do in life, you have to have that bit of hunger, the desire to do well. Not everyone can play sports or football but whatever career you decide to have, have that bit of desire, a bit of hunger. That’s one of the things that enables the great players to make a difference in the big games. I never get fed up of watching players like Messi. They are top players.”

Keane hailed the role the young people present at the event are playing in shaping a new, “Even if you look around this room today you see different nationalities, different races and I think there’s has been a big change in the last five, 10, 15 years,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s just about educating people properly. It’s not just about accepting people’s different background, it’s about respecting it, and that seems to be going on here. I have children myself and if they and everyone else could do what the kids are doing in this room then I think the world would be a different place. I’ve been really moved by it. I think it’s fantastic.

“Sport plays a huge part in it. We’ve seen clips there of people playing basketball and it doesn’t matter what colour your skin is, what your religion is or your beliefs — sport brings a lot of people together and that’s why in life, sport is so important.”

Asked by interviewer Tony O’Donoghue about the racist abuse aimed from the stands at Celtic’s Scott Sinclair in the weekend’s Old Firm derby, Keane remarked: “There are still a lot of ignorant people out there and it looks like the people involved are going to be charged. In my opinion, rightfully so. It’s unacceptable these things happen, not just in football but anywhere. It goes to show that, as much as there is great work being done, you can’t relax; you have to keep working, trying to educate people. Because it’s unacceptable. Really, it’s disgusting.”

Keane: It’s looking like Cork

Roy Keane has backed runaway SSE Airtricity League Premier division leaders Cork City to end the season as Irish champions.

“It looks like it,” he said. “It would be great. They’ve had a tough few years in terms of being runners up to Dundalk who have been amazing. Dundalk have lost two or three top players and it seems like it’s catching up on them. Cork City have made some clever signings and they’ve been working hard. John Caulfield has done a great job there.

“I think them winning the cup last year has given them that extra bit of confidence and belief. So it looks like it’s Cork City’s to win and it would be great if they push on because there’s great support there. (The club) has had its ups and downs — like a lot of League of Ireland clubs it’s been on that roller-coaster. The cup last year was great but to win the league would be great for the club and for the city because it’s been a tough few years for Cork City.”