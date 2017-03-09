Rowing: Trinity crew turn on the style in Enniskillen

The 60th Erne Head of the River (HOR) took place last weekend in Enniskillen, with an entry of 90 crews from 29 clubs taking part in the event, which consisted of a 6,000 metre time trial.

This event is restricted to “quadruples/fours” and “eights” only (four or eight-person boats), so the total entry was agreeable with an increase of nearly 30 crews from last year, bringing more than 600 competitors to Enniskillen. Rowers enjoyed calm water within a window of favourable weather conditions which began to deteriorate as the event drew to a close.

The Erne HOR is notably one of the most consistent events on the Irish domestic calendar, having run each year since 1957 with the only exceptions being 2001, due to travel restrictions caused by foot and mouth disease, and 2014 at a time of severe flooding. It’s clear from the 2017 entry that the event continues to go from strength to strength.

A large number of University crews were present, from colleges including UCC and NUI Galway, as well as both men’s and women’s clubs from Trinity and Queens. The Trinity senior men’s eight produced a time three seconds faster than the reigning Irish champions, Commercial, and were the fastest crew on the day on the river Erne for the third year in a row. NUI Galway and UCD senior eights were third and fourth. NUI Galway’s intermediate women’s eight were the surprisingly quickest of the female crews, seven seconds ahead of nearest rivals, the senior women’s eight from Commercial in Dublin.

The Trinity ladies were third and, along with the men’s crew, are currently preparing for the Gannon Cup in two weeks’ time. Otherwise known as the “Colours” race, this is an annual contest between Trinity and UCD which draws thousands of spectators to the centre of Dublin each year. Local club Enniskillen Royal BC men’s and women’s crews produced the best times in the junior categories on Saturday.

Rowing Ireland High-Performance coach Sean Casey was at the event in Enniskillen. On Sunday a number of crews and coaches stayed behind and did some training on the Erne in preparation for upcoming events around the country in the coming weeks. Although the trialling process for the 2017 season has begun, this was an additional opportunity for Casey to view developing athletes who may be putting themselves forward for international trials next year.

Casey is looking ahead, not only to international events but to what the summer of 2017 will bring domestically. “It’s great to see the top universities and clubs that will be racing at the Irish Championships having early battles with each other at these events now, and setting their stall out for the season ahead,” he remarks.

For athletes currently taking part in the Rowing Ireland HP selection process, a 2km ergometer (rowing machine) score must be submitted by next Wednesday March 15. By this time athletes will also need to be entered for the March trials, which are by invitation only, at the National Rowing Centre in Cork. The trial is for athletes looking to compete internationally this summer and were successful in the February trials held three weeks ago. The subsequent trial takes place on Saturday March 25 and Sunday March 26.