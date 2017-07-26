Roscommon unfazed by Mayo record

Roscommon selector Ger Dowd isn’t concerned by their poor championship record against Mayo ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final.

With no victory over Mayo in their last seven championship ties, the omens are not good for the Connacht champions this weekend.

The Rossies also lost the last two Division 1 meetings between the sides and collapsed late on to lose in the FBD League.

Nevertheless, Dowd insists his players are not encumbered by a mental block when facing the green and red shirt.

“This group are a successful group in their own right, coming through at U16, at minor, and at U21 level,” said Dowd.

“These guys have won Connacht titles. They are used to winning and it’s engrained in their own psyche.

“I don’t think they are going to have any fears.”

Dowd stepped into the remodeled backroom team of Kevin McStay ahead of this season, and the Creggs club man knows the challenge that awaits his side.

In the last six seasons Mayo have only lost five of their 18 championship games in Croke Park, but Dowd believes Roscommon have no hang-ups about returning to championship action in Dublin for the first time since 2011.

“It is a big challenge going to Croke Park, but I think we got a little taster of it in the league against Dublin, certainly I did. It wasn’t something that we liked on the night but it certainly was a great occasion to be there and to be playing Dublin and Division 1 football.

“On the night we played quite well in spots, but it’s nice to be going back to Croke Park again and maybe this time we feel that we can deliver a better account of ourselves. We are young, we are youthful, we are full of energy, and ready to go.

“We’re feeling positive, but obviously you can be under no illusions of the challenge against Mayo, we knew Croke Park is nearly their second home after MacHale Park.

“They win more than they lose up there and, despite what people may say, they have a great record up there in recent years.

“It is a big challenge for us but I think it’s a challenge out lads will look forward to.”