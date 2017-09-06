Rory O’Loughlin aiming to impress as opportunity knocks

Rory O’Loughlin: Ireland international.

Most of us would have scoffed at the notion this time last year. The man himself might have even joined in the merriment but, here he is now, one of 27 players in the Leinster squad to be capped at senior level by his country.

Yep, 27. The province’s strength in depth is frankly ridiculous, the quality of its academy system embodied by the 23-year-old who only made his debut in last season’s PRO12 opener against Treviso but went on to play another 21 times and bag 10 tries.

Joe Schmidt took note, taking the Dubliner on the summer tour in the absence of his Lions and handing him 18 minutes off the bench in Japan. Not a bad body of work for a guy whose ambitions 12 months ago envisaged no such heights.

“Last year, coming into the season I was all about trying to get myself into the (Leinster) team and playing as much as possible. Luckily I did, over 20 games, and to get capped in the summer, I couldn’t have foreseen it this time last year.

“It was a great season, but this year is more about getting in the starting 15 and pushing for a spot in the bigger games towards the end of the season if we’re there. There is an opportunity now to get game time and perform well and hopefully put the coaches under pressure.”

There are less nerves now. He has been exposed to big games and big names and come through with reputation not so much intact as elevated. It’s not about holding his own anymore. It’s more about imposing himself on others.

Summer camp was the confirmation of that.

It was a reality check at first. Schmidt throws a mountain of work at his players regardless of their station or experience. Hours pass by spent watching video and players are expected to know their lines to a tee once training starts.

The feedback he got was good though and it will be used as nourishment.

“It’s a lot of time on the laptop, looking through scenarios and talking it through with the other players, be it the centre or the wing and fullback, so the coaches gave me an indication of what areas I need to improve to be able to compete at that level.

“The margin for error in international rugby is definitely less. It’s the same maybe in the more competitive European games, but there are certain things you won’t get away with in international rugby that you might at PRO14 level.”

His breakthrough year was spent mostly on the wing but, with Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw both out injured for now, he started the new campaign away to the Dragons last Saturday partnering Isa Nacewa at centre.

One of the things Schmidt told him to work on was his anticipation of plays, thinking one or two phases ahead of the game, and few players are as adept at that as Leinster’s captain whose versatility seems to know no bounds.

“He’s definitely an easy player to play with. He helped me massively last year when I was playing on the wing and he was at full-back.

“He talks through games and he sees defensive pictures very quickly and communicates them out.

“Moving into the centre he gets to bring his physical edge a bit more. Playing outside at 12, he puts in hits and carries the ball like that. It’s nice for a 13 because defenders very quickly have to respect him, so it gives you more space out wide.”

Opportunity knocks.

Again.