Home»Sport»Soccer

Rory McIlroy so solid in South Africa

Friday, January 13, 2017
Dylan King

Rory McIlroy made a strong start to his 2017 campaign at the BMW SA Open, as the world number two carded an opening five-under-par 67 at Glendower GC.

Rory McIlroy prepares to play his second shot at the eighth hole from behind a tree. Picture: Getty Images

The Irishman produced seven birdies and two bogeys in his first competitive round since November to lie only one shot behind first-round leaders Trevor Fisher Jnr and Keith Horne.

After starting with a run of four straight pars, McIlroy took advantage of perfect scoring conditions to reel off four straight birdies from the 14th, with further gains coming on the second, sixth — where he almost carded a hole-in-one — and eighth.

“Yeah, it was good,” the four-time major champion told EuropeanTour.com.

READ NEXT Dundalk preview: Step up in trip can help Rounding cause

“The first competitive round of 2017. I’m quite pleased. I felt like I gave myself a lot of chances on our front nine, the back nine. That four under could have been probably six or seven, but it was a really good way to start. It was a bit scrappy in places around the last few holes, but five under par is a good way to start this tournament.

“Weather-wise, not much wind, there was a score to be had out there. I think 67, I am pleased with, but I feel that if we get conditions like that for the rest of the week I can definitely go lower.”

McIlroy, playing with new equipment after Nike’s withdrawal from the golf club business, revealed that he had been working hard on his game over the winter break.

“I had a lot of nice shots, I had some good iron shots,” he added. “I had some really good drives on the front nine, the first nine holes, and so that was encouraging.

“I made a couple of sloppy swings coming in, but that’s something that hopefully I can work on and try to eradicate for tomorrow.

“I holed a few nice ones, but the ones that I missed I feel a little more speed was needed than anything else,” said McIlroy.

“I’ve been working hard on my putting; I feel like from August last year to today it’s come on leaps and bounds and I hope it can only improve.”

Home favourites Fisher Jnr and Horne both carded seven birdies against a single dropped shot in their rounds of 66, while McIlroy was joined in a share of third by South Africans Thomas Aiken, Dean Burmester and Jbe Kruger, and England’s Jordan L Smith.

Tournament host Ernie Els carded a two-over 74, while six-time major winner Nick Faldo — making a rare competitive appearance at the age of 59 — produced a two-under 70.

Faldo was playing his first European Tour tournament in two-and-a-half years outside of The Open.

“It’s hard work out there,” he said. “I’m playing from way back to these guys, so I’m hitting four-irons in, when these guys are hitting nine-irons.

“I’ve been on a new diet for the last two or three months and I’ve been working on my swing, so it’s nice to hit some good shots.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Dundalk preview: Step up in trip can help Rounding cause

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Rory McIlroy eyes big game in South Africa

Jim Furyk ‘overwhelmed’ at US Ryder Cup call

Rory McIlroy ‘will see how it goes’ with new clubs in South Africa

The best and cheapest way to play top Irish courses


Breaking Stories

WATCH: Pogba and Ibra had great craic when Pogba crashed an interview

23-year-old becomes youngest man in PGA Tour history to fire sub-60 round

Ireland’s James McGee one win away from Australian Open

Rory McIlroy hoping to build on strong start in South Africa

Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 