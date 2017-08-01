Home»Sport»Soccer

Rory Gallagher calls it a day as Donegal manager

Tuesday, August 01, 2017
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

Rory Gallagher yesterday ended his time as Donegal senior football manager, only 10 months after receiving a new three-year term. The news was confirmed by the county board.

On the Killybegs-based Fermanagh native’s watch, the county retained their Division 1 status for three consecutive seasons, qualifying for semi-finals in 2015 and ’16 and finishing third this season. He also guided them to Ulster finals in 2015 and ’16, before their heavy defeat in this year’s semi-final against would-be winners Tyrone. In those years, they reached the provincial deciders against Monaghan and Tyrone, respectively. Donegal won their subsequent qualifiers only to lose in the quarter-finals, against Mayo two years ago and Dublin last year.

Donegal exited this year’s All-Ireland SFC in Sligo last Saturday week with a 15-point loss to Galway.

Gallagher was assistant manager to Jim McGuinness when Donegal claimed the 2012 All-Ireland title. He replaced him in October 2014 having stepped away from his management team following the 2013 season.

Gallagher, who steps away with a 59% winning record in the championship, had been expected to meet county chairman Seán Dunnion this week.

Reacting on Twitter last night, former defender Éamon McGee tweeted: “Sad to see Rory go, loved working with him. A born winner, passionate GAA man and so important to our all Ireland win in 2012.”

Former Donegal player Kevin Cassidy tweeted: “In fairness to Rory I’d have probably done the same. If half the county is giving out about you then why bother try to bring them success!!”

Former All-Ireland winning team-mates Declan Bonner and Martin McHugh, as well as outgoing Maxi Curran, are likely to be among the candidates for the vacancy.

