Home»Sport»Soccer

Ronan O’Mahony raring to go for Munster

Friday, April 28, 2017
Charlie Mulqueen

Benetton Treviso v Munster: Ronan O’Mahony was bitterly disappointed to miss out on the European Champions Cup games against Toulouse and Saracens. 

Ronan O'Mahony: Impressive in Munster's Pro12 games.

Hurt deepened by his standing as the team’s highest try scorer this season with nine after impressive performances in almost all of the Guinness PRO12 games.

“Yeah, I was definitely disappointed because they’re the ones you want to play and it was a hard one to take. But selection is out of my control. The only thing I can control is what I do on the pitch.

“It was hard being a spectator. You’re sitting down on the sideline in your tracksuit and all you want to do is run on and help the lads or try and create something. Hopefully I get a chance this week to show what I can do on the pitch.”

There is cautious optimism in the weakened Munster camp facing into tomorrow evening’s game at Treviso.

“We’ve been turned over there in previous seasons and they’ve taken two scalps, Ospreys and Edinburgh, in their last two home games,” pointed out the 27-year-old winger. “We’re mindful of that and we can’t have a hangover coming off the back of Saracens. We have to hit the ground running and keep the mood up and positive.

“We’ll definitely become a better team after the Saracens game. As Zeebs said after the match, it’s not a full stop. There’s a huge amount to play for this season. We’ve put a huge amount of work into this PRO12 and if we go to Italy and get two points and secure that home semi, it would be huge. It’s a massive competition for us and all we have left really and we’re putting everything into it.”

Although the boss overlooked him for the two European knock-out games, O’Mahony is delighted Rassie Erasmus will be staying at Munster for the next couple of years.

“I think Rassie really appreciates my work-rate, that I provide good momentum to the team and obviously getting over for a couple of tries helps. We’re delighted to have his experience and even with his short involvement here we’ve grown so much as a team and no matter what happens it is always going to stand to us.

“Our development from last year to this year has been huge. Saracens have a lot of the same players who lost before they won and it took them a while to really, really find their feet and become the force they are. Hopefully that’s the transition we’re making, it might take next year or the year after but at some stage we will become that force.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ronan omahony, munster, rugby, sport, guinness pro12

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Creating our own entity after O’Garas, O’Connells and O’Callaghans

Euro regret but Sean O’Brien will be right for Lions honour

Complacency hurt Connacht badly, admits Kieran Marmion

Joe Schmidt has Ireland warning for Donnacha Ryan


Breaking Stories

Robert Huth trolled Alexis Sanchez with an 'injury' picture on Twitter

Five things Anthony Joshua can learn from Homer Simpson's brief boxing career

European Athletics Championships to be held in Paris in 2020

Lee Chin admits Davy Fitzgerald’s pitch invasion delivered a boost

Lifestyle

Rag'n'Bone Man really is only Human, after all

Discover a hidden away rainforest on the Beara peninsula

Ask Audrey: 'Please have a shower, you don’t want people thinking you’re from Clonmel.'

Looking back in time with Dennis Dinneen's pictures

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 24
    • 28
    • 39
    • 40
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 