Ronaldo and Bale inspire Real win

Champions League round-up... Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as holders Real Madrid secured a 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund to maintain their 100% record in Champions League Group H.

Wales forward Gareth Bale put the Spanish side, who have seen their LaLiga campaign get off to a slow start behind rivals Barcelona, in front with a well-taken volley on 18 minutes.

Ronaldo, making his 150th appearance in European club competitions, doubled the lead at the start of the second half, converting a cut-back from Bale.

Dortmund, the Bundesliga leaders following an unbeaten start to the new domestic campaign, reduced the deficit through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 54 minutes.

Ronaldo, though, had the final say when slotting in a third with 11 minutes left.

In Liverpool’s Group E, Wissam Ben Yedder scored a hat- trick to lead Sevilla to a comfortable 3-0 win over Maribor.

Ben Yedder put Sevilla in front on 27 minutes and doubled the lead 11 minutes later. He added the third with a penalty late in the second half to give Sevilla the group lead with four points after two matches.

AS Monaco’s Champions League campaign suffered a huge blow as last season’s semi-finalists fell victim to a Vincent Aboubakar double in a 3-0 home defeat to Porto.

Cameroon striker Aboubakar scored in each half and Miguel Layun rounded off the win in the closing stages to put Porto second in Group G with three points from two games, three behind leaders Besiktas who won 2-0 at home to Leipzig. Former Liverpool attacker Ryan Babel got the opener and Anderson Talisca got the second two minutes before the break.

In Manchester City’s Group F, Lorenzo Insigne’s early goal set Napoli on their way to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Feyenoord.

Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon added goals in the second half as Napoli registered their first points of the campaign after losing to Shakhtar Donetsk in their opener.

Feyewere awarded a 68th minute penalty but Jens Toornstra’s effort was saved by Pepe Reina. Sofyan Amrabat scored a consolation just seconds from the end.