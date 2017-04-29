Rodrigo Tosi to rescue as Limerick earn point

Shamrock Rovers 1 Limerick FC 1: Limerick’s Rodrigo Tosi struck in the last minute of normal time to snatch a draw at Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers looked nailed-on to take all three points thanks to a Roberto Lopes goal on 18 minutes but Tosi got on the end of Chiedozie Ogbene’s pass as the game entered added time to deny the home side victory.

Limerick than hung on through four added minutes as Rovers went all out for a second goal but they couldn’t get it and boos rang out from the home support on the full time whistle. Not so in the away section where the travelling support were delirious.

Rovers had started well and had a chance as early as the second minute when Gary Shaw found Graham Burke in space just outside the penalty area. Burke fired a strong shot toward goal but Limerick’s Paul O’Conor blocked the effort.

Limerick then kept Rovers goalkeeper Tomer Chencinski busy with two decent chances. Firstly, Robbie Williams drilled a free kick low and around the Rovers wall on five minutes but Chencinski saved at his bottom left corner.

Then on ten minutes he got a hand to a Dean Clarke shot as the ball was heading to the far top corner.

Rovers then went when Lopes met Burke’s corner in the packed goalmouth and headed past Brendan Clarke in the Limerick goal.

Shaw had a glorious chance to make it 2-0 on 22 minutes when put through by Ronan Finn but shot wide from inside the box. Then on 27 minutes Finn was the provider for Brandon Miele who saw his shot saved well by Clarke.

Finn was involved again on 38 minutes when he set up Clarke for a shot from about 20 yards out but Tony Whitehead was well placed to block and send the ball spiralling away out of danger.

Rovers had most of the possession and were the more creative of the two sides as the second half progressed but it was Limerick who had the next scoring chance.

That came on 64 minutes when Lee J Lynch’s cross caused panic in the Rovers six-yard box. Rodrigo Tosi got his head to the ball at the far post but Chencinski got enough of a touch to turn the ball out for a corner. Chencinski was then in the right place to save Shane Duggan’s speculative effort from about 35 yards on 70 minutes.

Limerick had a big chance of an equaliser on 86 minutes when sub John O’Flynn headed the ball into the path of Rodrigo Tosi but the Brazilian’s shot was blocked.

It was a different story though as the clock struck 90 minutes as Ogbene’s cross from the right fell perfectly for Tosi to slam the ball into the back of the net at the back post.

SHAMROCK ROVERS:

Chencinski; Madden, Lopes, Webster, Byrne; Meenan (Bone 59 mins), Finn, McAllister (Corry 73 mins), Miele (Doona 67 mins); Shaw, Burke.

LIMERICK FC:

B Clarke; Kelly, Whitehead, Williams, Robson; D Clarke (O’Flynn 82 mins), Lynch, O’Conor (Héry 28 mins), Duggan; Tosi (Walsh 90+2), Ogbene.

Referee:

Derek Tomney (Dublin).