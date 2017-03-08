Robbie Power confident Sizing will stay Gold Cup trip

Robbie Power is confident the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup trip is within Sizing John’s compass.

Having chased home Douvan on countless occasions in his younger days with Henry de Bromhead, new trainer Jessica Harrington has stepped him up in trip.

Connections have been rewarded with wins in the Kinloch Brae Chase and last time out in the Irish Gold Cup, beating Empire Of Dirt and Don Poli.

“Sizing John has always given the impression that he stays very well. He galloped all the way to the line in the Irish Gold Cup.” said Power.

“I suppose you don’t know until you try, but I’d be confident he will get the extra two furlongs and obviously a bit better ground would help.

“He’s run well twice at Cheltenham before over two miles and his big strength is his jumping. He’s very quick through the air and he gets that from having run over two miles in top-class races.

“On a line through Don Poli, he’s probably got the best chance of the Irish runners, but the one Irish horse I’d be afraid of is Djakadam as he’s going there fresh and it’s the first time he’s done that.

“It’s competitive Gold Cup and there’ll be a big field so you’ll need a lot of luck.

“I’ve been with Jessie 16 years now so it would be great to win a Gold Cup for her.

“I’ve hopefully got a few nice rides. Forge Meadow was very impressive at Naas and we’ve always thought a lot of her. Good ground over two miles is ideal for her, I thought Naas would be too soft for her but she handled it.

“The race (Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle) will suit her but the mares’ races this year look very competitive, lots of strength in depth, so she’ll have to be on her A game.

“Supasundae has a nice mark, he’s on 145 and will carry 11st in the Coral Cup. He was only beaten 14 lengths in the Supreme last year, so he has form at Cheltenham and the extra trip will suit him.”

Meanwhile Enda Bolger feels On The Fringe has had a better preparation this season as he aims for a third successive victory in the St. James’s Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup at the Cheltenham Festival.

With regular partner Nina Carberry out of action at the moment as she is expecting her first baby, leading amateur Jamie Codd has stepped in for the ride.

On The Fringe has won at Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown for the last two seasons and ran a respectable race on his comeback behind Foxrock.

“Every day Jamie rides him, he gets more familiar with the horse and he had a smile on his face pulling up after they worked at Leopardstown (on Sunday). The horse is as fresh as paint after that day out,” Bolger said.

“He has actually had a better preparation this time. An abscess in a foot held him up for most of January last season and it was a rush to get him to Leopardstown. This time he nearly pinched the Leopardstown race against a very good and fitter horse in Foxrock.

“It was very encouraging and now we’re just putting the final pieces of the jigsaw together with him. He’s certainly in great form and gives no indication he isn’t as good as ever.”