Robbie Keane not making Wolves return

Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Robin Edwards

Republic of Ireland legend Robbie Keane will not be returning to Wolves.

Keane, 37, who is currently playing in India for ATK, started his career at Wolves 20 years ago. He was linked with a surprise return to the Championship leaders last week.

However, his manager at ATK, former England striker Teddy Sheringham, said: “I have heard the speculation as well, but I presume that’s what it is, speculation.

“Robbie hasn’t heard anything or he hadn’t the last time I spoke to him.

“We want to keep Robbie here. He is a fantastic player and great leader for the team. I want him to be there.”

Keane’s former Wolves team-mate Matt Murray has also revealed that a return to Molineux is not on the cards.

Murray has remained close friends with Keane and the former Wolves goalkeeper tweeted: “Nothing in Keano story. I spoke to him yesterday.”

Wolves’ manager Nuno Espirito Santo had been tight-lipped on whether he was interested in Keane.

Nuno said: “We don’t speak about any player.

“In this period, and we are still only at the start of January, the amount of names that will be coming out are going to be immense, so if I start talking about each name that comes out in the press, I don’t do anything else.

“I don’t speak about any other player that is not inside the squad of Wolves.

“I think at this point we are working really well and if nothing comes out and [any new] player is here that is the moment to speak.

“When the player arrives we will talk about it.

“It is a normal question, but try and understand my answer, because the amount of names that comes leaking out to clubs is huge.

“I have always said, with regards to the squad, we are very happy with the squad, very, very happy with the squad.


