Robbie Brady move far from done, insists Alex Neil

Norwich manager Alex Neil maintains that Robbie Brady is not on the brink of leaving Carrow Road even though he concedes that the Irish international is a £10m target for a number of Premier League clubs.

Sunderland are the latest top-flight side reported to have tabled a bid for Brady, hot on the heels of Burnley and Crystal Palace, but Neil said yesterday that a deal is far from over the line.

“There’s obviously been teams interested in Robbie but we’re not anywhere near a deal with anybody,” said the Canaries boss ahead of tonight’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Southampton.

“I’m not going to go into the nuts and bolts of it but the point of it is there’s no deal for Robbie Brady anywhere near done. That’s what I’d say and you can pick the bones out of that whatever way you like.”

Neil also responded testily to the suggestion at his pre-match press conference that City might want to avoid cup-tying the player tonight.

“Cup-tied for who? He’s a Norwich City player,” he responded. “My responsibility in my job is to look after Norwich City, Robbie Brady is a Norwich City player and will be utilised as a Norwich City player to the best use of Norwich City.”

Following yesterday’s confirmation of the sale of Martin Olsson to Swansea, and with caretaker left-back Steven Whittaker currently out injured, Neil would seem to be on course to play Brady at full back against the Saints, after the Dubliner was forced to sit out three games following the red card he received against Brentford on New Year’s Eve.

“I think you’re always going to miss one of your top players and Robbie is certainly one of our top players,” said Neil. “So when he’s not available, of course you want him available because he’s a real asset to us.

“I’ve got one left-back remaining and we’ll look to find a bit of cover, obviously depending on what happens in that area. It’s one where we’ve got a lot of irons in the fire, as they say, and obviously as the window progresses things will either happen or not happen.”

Olsson meanwhile joined Swansea in a deal worth £4m yesterday, with Tottenham’s Tom Carroll also on his way to Wales.

Elsewhere AC Milan are attempting to sign Everton’s Gerard Deulofeu on loan for the remainder of the season, while Middlesbrough are hoping to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of £6 million-rated Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford as head coach Aitor Karanka looks to strengthen his attacking options for the rest of the season..