Home»Sport»Soccer

Rob Penney rules out replacing Rassie Erasmus

Wednesday, July 26, 2017
John Fallon

Rob Penney has ruled out a return to Munster to succeed Rassie Erasmus as head coach, but said he would be open to coming back to the northern hemisphere, or Ireland, in the future.

Penney, who guided Munster to two European Cup semi-finals in his couple of seasons in charge of the Reds, said he has committed to the NTT Communications club in Japan for another two years and won’t be considering any offers until 2019.

The Munster players in this summer’s Irish tour to the USA and Japan brought Penney out to dinner in Tokyo last month just when it was emerging that Erasmus was returning to South Africa.

Several of the Munster players in the Irish squad had blossomed under Penney during his two years in Ireland, but he ruled out a return to take charge.

“I’ve just confirmed for two more years here, which takes to me to just short of the World Cup, so we will decide, based on where the family is at and our situation then, what we will decide to do.

“But, hopefully, there will be enough petrol left in the tank and I’d like to keep involved if I can. I am not available for anything at the moment, but who knows what’s next, we will just have to wait and see,” said the former New Zealand U20 coach.

Penney, who took over from Tony McGahan in the summer of 2012, didn’t rule out a return to the northern hemisphere or Ireland at some point.

“You just never know in this game, you certainly don’t. If the opportunity came up [for a return to Ireland or the northern hemisphere], surely I would be very open to it, but for now I have committed to staying with NTT here in Japan until 2019 and we will see what happens after that.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rugby, munster

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Tomás O’Leary ‘happy and content’ to bow out

‘Catch me if you can’: Watch this tribute to All Blacks’ record try-scorer Doug Howlett

South African media report details of Erasmus deal

Harlequins sign Francis Saili from Munster

More in this Section

Tomás O’Leary ‘happy and content’ to bow out

David Nucifora talks up investment in women’s game

Ambitious Niamh Briggs targeting World Cup glory on home soil

Tom Tierney: We learned from Six Nations heartbreak


Breaking Stories

Caroline Wozniacki finishes strongly to reach the second round in Sweden

Jose Mourinho looking to build a platform for more success at Manchester United

Irish sailor earns a spot in famous Fastnet Race

Irish Greyhound Board appoints new chief executive

Lifestyle

Three great routes for summer scrambling fans

Read the terms when it comes to car finance

Back to Ballybeg with the Mundy sisters

Wife, mother, and maker of fine furniture

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, July 22, 2017

    • 8
    • 14
    • 20
    • 21
    • 41
    • 44
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 