Rob Kearney wary of Scottish challenge that awaits in Murrayfield

Rob Kearney is under no illusion that Ireland are in for an easy ride against Scotland at Murrayfield this weekend.

He has faced them enough times to know trips to Edinburgh are never to be taken lightly but the difference this time might be an additional fear factor.

There was certainly no sign of any trepidation from Ireland on their last visit there in 2015, when Joe Schmidt’s side did exactly what was required of them by running in four tries for a 40-10 victory that ensured they retained the RBS 6 Nations title on points difference from England.

This time around, though, Kearney is convinced the task will be a lot more difficult as the 2017 Championship gets under way on Saturday afternoon against a Scotland side coached by Vern Cotter he rates as their best in a long while.

“They’re a better team than they have been over the last few years. A lot of their individuals are playing as well as they’ve ever done, and their club teams are really strong, too. So you take all of that together and it makes Murrayfield a much tougher place to go,” the full-back said yesterday.

“I think they have improved greatly. They’re not the one-off team that they used to be, where they put in one or two big performances. I think they were very unlucky not to beat Australia in November. (Tevita) Kuridrani snuck through a gap late in the game and if it wasn’t for that superb piece of skill they would have won.

“Their clubs sides are going really well, particularly Glasgow, they are one of the most dominant teams in Europe in the last three of four months. I think they look a very competent side that have progressed well over the last six months which always makes for a pretty dangerous combination.”

It is pretty clear that Irish complacency is not an issue this week and Kearney added: “The opposite of that is fearing the opposition. You know, it’s meant in a fully respectful way to Scotland in terms of where they are at the moment and how much they’ve improved over the last 12 to 18 months.”

Should Kearney, 31 next month, start this weekend for his 73rd Ireland appearance it will be a selection over the likes of Simon Zebo and Tiernan O’Halloran that leaves the Leinster man believing competition for the number 15 jersey has never been so intense.

He namechecks Girvan Dempsey and Geordan Murphy as his early rivals when he was first capped in 2007, then Felix Jones after them and even the chatter over the last couple of years around Jared Payne switching from outside centre to full-back.

Yet through it all, as well as a series of hamstring injuries — “I’ve been in a lot worse places coming into this sort of campaign” — that have allowed Zebo and O’Halloran to earn their footholds in the squad, Kearney has thrived under the pressure, none more so than when he was handed the start in Chicago last November and excelled in the historic victory over the All Blacks.

Still, as one of the leadership group in the Ireland squad, he admits driving standards is more difficult when you have a fight on your hands just to stay in the side.

“Yeah, it probably is a little bit but, for me anyway, the best way to drive standards is through your actions. It’s not necessarily always having to talk and pipe up and bring the younger lads or the other lads with you.

“The best way I can drive standards is making sure I’m training as best I can and making as few errors on the day as possible.”

So far, so good at the start of this Six Nations, with Kearney reporting plenty of positives from Ireland’s first few days of training at Carton House last week, a big improvement on captain Rory Best’s assessment of last season’s preparations when he said the senior players had been too soft on the less experienced squad members.

“Definitely lessons learned from that,” Kearney said. “I do remember Rory saying that and it was with specific reference to the week before the Test which would have been last week and we trained really well last week. We got the intensity there from the off.

“I’ve been involved in campaigns where, because you’ve no Test at the end of the week, everyone just takes the foot of the gas a little bit and you’re just doing enough to get by whereas last week we got good work done and made some good gains to put us in a good position for this week.”