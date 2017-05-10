Donal Riordan bowled brilliantly at Bauravilla to advance at the expense of Donncha O’Brien in the Munster intermediate championship.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Breaking Stories
'I'm going to visit the temples because I need to pray' jokes England boss Eddie Jones after RWC draw
Cork City midfielder named Player of the Month for April
Ireland U17s into European Championship quarter-finals despite 7-0 loss
June tests against Japan 'a good indication of what will come in two years times', says Schmidt
Lifestyle
Michael Twomey is a true stalwart of Cork theatre
How giving up meat could save the world
Cycle the Giro with a holiday on the South Tyrol
Dennis Quaid: I can be a really embarrassing dad if I want to be
More From The Irish Examiner