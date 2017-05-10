Home»Sport»Soccer

SEAMUS O'TUAMA: Riordan makes move in Munster intermediate championship

Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Séamus Ó Tuama

Donal Riordan bowled brilliantly at Bauravilla to advance at the expense of Donncha O’Brien in the Munster intermediate championship.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS road bowling

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Breaking Stories

'I'm going to visit the temples because I need to pray' jokes England boss Eddie Jones after RWC draw

Cork City midfielder named Player of the Month for April

Ireland U17s into European Championship quarter-finals despite 7-0 loss

June tests against Japan 'a good indication of what will come in two years times', says Schmidt

Lifestyle

Michael Twomey is a true stalwart of Cork theatre

How giving up meat could save the world

Cycle the Giro with a holiday on the South Tyrol

Dennis Quaid: I can be a really embarrassing dad if I want to be

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, May 06, 2017

    • 3
    • 7
    • 17
    • 21
    • 22
    • 28
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 