Home»Sport»Soccer

Ring sounds warning for his goal-hungry charges

Monday, July 10, 2017
Jackie Cahill at Semple Stadium

A first Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling title for Cork since 2008, then, but a post-match warning from manager Denis Ring.

ork celebrate after beating Clare in yesterday's Electric Ireland Munster MHC final at Semple Stadium. Picture: Brendan Moran

Munster MHC final

CORK.................. 4-21

CLARE................ 0-16

The Fermoy man reminded reporters after the game how he was involved when Cork won a provincial decider in emphatic fashion.

The young Rebels, 12 years ago, had 11 points to spare against Limerick but were caught cold by Galway at the All-Ireland semi-final.

Ring doesn’t want history repeating itself and he’ll be conscious of the break between now and August 13.

This might have been Cork’s third game in 11 days but they looked fresh and hungry.

Momentum’s a great thing and Ring will hope that it doesn’t stall over the next five weeks.

Cork were excellent as they dismissed Clare by 17 points, claiming a 33rd title in this grade.

And it was clear that two titanic semi-final clashes with Tipperary had stood to his young stars.

They got out of jail in Thurles last Thursday week but were deserving winners four days later, in front of more than 8,000 spectators at Páirc Uí Rinn.

The energy and confidence derived from that victory spilled over into Thurles six days on, as Evan Sheehan poached 2-2 and walked away with the man-of-the-match award. Sheehan was the player who took the first Tipp game to a replay, with a goal deep in stoppage time at the end of extra-time, and while the Na Piarsaigh starlet was taken off in both games against the Premier County (he was brought back on in the drawn game), Ring had a feeling he’d deliver a big final.

The manager said: “We know the calibre of player he is — we were just waiting for it to happen.

“If you were privy to our conversation during the week, that’s what we kept reckoning — that he was the man who was going to do it.”

Cork’s imperious minor display set the tone for a day of double-delight, as the seniors followed suit against Clare.

Sheehan grabbed the headlines with his scoring haul, and he netted in the 17th and 21st minutes to help propel Cork into a 2-11 to 0-7 interval lead. His first goal was knocked home on the rebound, after Clare goalkeeper Eamon Foudy had pulled off an excellent save, but his second was a picture-book effort.

Sheehan danced across the 20m line, flicking the ball impudently over the head of a Clare defender before collecting it on the way down.

He flashed a low drive past Foudy into the goalkeeper’s bottom left-hand corner, and Cork had a 2-6 to 0-4 lead.

Clare struggled to cope and while Tiarnán Agnew kept them ticking over with placed balls in the first half, the Banner boys were overrun.

Killian McDermott scored three points for Clare after coming off the bench but Cork had big displays from Sheehan, dynamic midfielder Daire Connery, and skipper Sean O’Leary Hayes.

Cork’s third goal arrived 19 minutes from time, as sub Barry Murphy latched onto Liam O’Shea’s cross-field ball before finishing well.

Robert Downey put the icing on the cake in stoppage time, profiting from Murphy’s long ball to collect Cork’s fourth goal.

Cork march on to an All- Ireland semi-final on August 13, as Clare lick their wounds ahead of the quarter-finals.

Elated boss Ring admitted that Cork had benefited hugely from those Tipperary shootouts.

He gushed: “They did, anything that doesn’t kill you will make you stronger. They’re a fantastic bunch of lads.

“Their commitment, effort, everything has been absolutely remarkable.”

Clare manager Sean Doyle conceded: “We can’t take anything away from Cork. They were worthy winners.”

Scorers for Cork:

E Sheehan 2-2, D Connery 0-6 (5f), R Downey 1-2, B Murphy 1-1, B Turnbull 0-4 (2f), L O’Shea 0-2, S O’Leary Hayes, C Hanafin, B Roche, B Buckley 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare:

T Agnew 0-7 (6f), K McDermott 0-3, C Minogue 0-2 (1f), D Ryan, A McCarthy (f), K White, R Considine 0-1 each.

CORK:

G Collins; C O’Callaghan, S O’Leary Hayes, E Roche; A Walsh Barry, J Keating, G Millerick; B Roche, D Connery; D Lenihan, C Hanafin, E Sheehan; B Turnbull, R Downey, L O’Shea.

Subs:

B Murphy for Lenihan (h.t.), D Hanlon for Hanafin (48), R Howell for Walsh Barry (48), B Buckley for O’Shea (52), D Jones for B Roche (57).

CLARE:

E Foudy; B Higgins, R Hayes, C McInerney; C Minogue, D Ryan, A McCarthy; K White, L Brack; T Agnew, R Considine, E Fitzgerald; G Cooney, C Tierney, B Horner.

Subs:

K McDermott for Brack (h.t.), C Haugh for Considine (35), G Cahill for Fitzgerald (39), P Corry for Horner (46).

Referee:

J Murphy (Limerick)

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS cork, clare, hurling, gaa

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork are out of surprises but Clare carry question marks

The big interview with Seanie McGrath: The epitome of Corkness

Stephen O’Keeffe switches off GAA pundits

Blessed are Cork and Clare's linebreakers in Munster final


Breaking Stories

Some Premier League clubs will go to the wall, warns new financial report

Romelu Lukaku thanks Everton fans ahead of Man United switch

Draw for All-Ireland football and hurling Championships announced

A terrifying Tour de France crash for Irish cyclist Dan Martin showed how important helmets can be

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know before Game of Thrones is back on our screens

Putting a contemporary twist on the sounds of the south

The office summer party is like the Red Wedding but with a charity raffle

Harvesting looks at human-trafficking in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, July 08, 2017

    • 11
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 38
    • 45
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 