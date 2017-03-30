Richie Power: Expect Davy Fitzgerald to shadow box against Kilkenny

Former Kilkenny star Richie Power doesn’t expect Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford to pose a serious threat to the Cats in next Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League quarter-final at Nowlan Park.

Writing in his column for RTÉ.ie, Power says he expects Wexford’s full focus to be on a potential Leinster Championship meeting with Kilkenny in June.

“Personally, I don’t see Davy Fitz putting out a full-strength side. Maybe I’m wrong. He has achieved what he wanted to achieve: He has got Wexford promoted.

“Davy’s focus [assuming they win the Leinster quarter-final] will be on Wexford Park and that Leinster semi-final date with Kilkenny on that Saturday evening in June.

“I’d give Wexford a serious chance of winning here, if they fielded a strong side, but the manager I believe won’t show his full hand. They’ll be mindful of the backlash that might follow in the summer. I expect Kilkenny to win the game by six or seven points and that will set up a great semi-final with Tipperary.”

Power believes Galway will overcome Waterford in the side’s Pearse Stadium clash an feels Derek McGrath must tweak Waterford’s playing style further to get the most from the players at his disposal.

“I still think they need to look at their style of play. There were times last Sunday when there were four or five Clare guys around one Waterford player.

“Even though they got over the line against Clare, Waterford won’t win tight games unless they change things. I think, come the summer, they will have to look at playing two in the inside forward line, at the very least.”

Power has been impressed with Cork’s progress under Kieran Kingston and doesn’t expect Limerick to stall that good run at Páirc Uí Rinn.

“I don’t think Limerick have put that much emphasis on the league. A county board spokesperson recently came out and said that when they did put a lot into it two years ago, they suffered as a result in the championship; they fell flat on their feet.

“Limerick, I think, will be competitive come the summer, but Cork will have too much for them here.”

Power also fears for Offaly in their clash with the All-Ireland champions at Tullamore.

“As for Tipp, it’s about how much the winning margin will be. You would have to be fearful for Offaly here. Okay, they won their first game in the league last weekend to avoid relegation. They would be happy with that. I can’t see much to be gained pitting them against the All-Ireland champions.”