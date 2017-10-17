Rhys Webb could pay as Wales alter selection policy

Rhys Webb could become the first high-profile casualty of Wales’ new senior player selection policy, with Wales head coach Warren Gatland admitting he feels for his star scrum-half, who has agreed to join big-spending French club Toulon next season.

The Welsh Rugby Union has changed its international player guidelines and scrapped the so-called Gatland’s Law. Heading into this term and next, players with clubs outside Wales required one of four wildcard picks from Gatland to represent their country, with that figure dropping to two for the 2019-20 World Cup season.

It was designed to keep players in Wales, but the policy did not work, with big names currently in the Aviva Premiership including George North, Liam Williams, Jamie Roberts and Taulupe Faletau, while Dan Biggar will join Northampton next season.

WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips announced yesterday that Wales will is to follow an Australian-style caps rule as criteria for selecting individuals at Test level who do not play domestic rugby in their own country. If a player has won 60 caps or more, then his international prospects will not be affected, wherever he plays. The new policy takes effect immediately.

Biggar has 56 caps, but is set to hit the 60-mark this season, having four autumn Tests and a Six Nations campaign.

However, if Webb’s Toulon move goes ahead, the 28 times-capped number nine would be captured by the new policy and therefore be ineligible.

Gloucester flanker Ross Moriarty (17 caps) and Exeter prop Tomas Francis (23 caps) could be caught when their club contracts expire, though not if they move to Wales.