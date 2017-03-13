Returning Joe Canning shows no ill-effects

Kerry 0-12 Galway 1-22: Joe Canning made his first start of the season as Galway eased to victory against Kerry in this Division 1B clash at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Canning hit nine points and was controversially denied a goal as his bullet-like drive flew past Martin Stackpoole but hit the keeper’s spare hurleys and richocheted back into play.

The visitors struggled to find their groove in the opening half and Padraig Brehony’s 34th minute goal was all that separated the sides as Galway retired with a 1-7 to 0-7 interval lead.

Galway boss Micheal O’Donoghue was unimpressed by his side’s sluggish start. “We continue to make changes coming into these league games. I would have been disappointed with our first half performance. There was a strong wind there but in fairness to Kerry they came out of the traps fast and our boys simply did not respond to it. We had to grind hard to go in three points up at half-time but we came out in the second half and had a better performance. We have used in excess of 30 players in the league but we are coming to the latter stages with Limerick coming up we will have to start firing on all cylinders.”

Canning and Mannion punished Kerry in the second period but Daniel Collins and the Kerry defence were chasing down every Galway player and the Tribesmen just led by 1-12 to 0-9 after 55 minutes.

Shane Nolan top-scored for the Kingdom with six frees, but they struggled against a strong breeze in the second-half. Despite heroic defending, Galway outscored the home side by 0-10 to 0-3 in the final fifteen minutes with Jordan Conway catching the eye for Kingdom.

Kerry boss Fintan O’Connor found plenty of positives: “We set ourselves a target of not conceding as many goals as we have been doing and we did that albeit with the help of two nice umpires who did not see the hurls being scattered in the goal but we will take all the help we can get!”

Scorers for Galway:

J Canning (0-9 (6f)) , C Mannion( 0-5) , P Brehony (1-0) , N Burke and P Flaherty (0-2 each) , Daithi Burke , G McInerney , S Maloney, and C Whelan ( 0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry:

S Nolan (0-6f), J Conway 0-2, C Harty, P Boyle, K Carmody, B O’Leary 0-1 each Teams:

KERRY:

M Stackpoole; J O’Connor, R Horgan , S Weir; D Collins , B Murphy, D Dineen; J Goulding , P O’Connor; S Nolan, P Kelly, C Harty; J Conway, P Boyle, J Buckley.

Subs:

B O’Leary for P Kelly (43), T Murnane for P Boyle (53), K Carmody for P O’Connor (61), T O’Connor for J Goulding (66), J Godley for J Buckley (70).

GALWAY:

J Skehill; P Mannion, P Killeen, J Grealish; Daithí Burke, A Tuohy, G McInerney; J Coen, P Brehony; David Burke, N Burke, P Flaherty; S Maloney, J Canning, C Mannion.

Subs:

M Donohoe for J Grealish (h/t), C Cooney for S Moloney (53), C Whelan for P Flaherty (53).

Referee:

C Lyons (Cork)