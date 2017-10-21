Rested Arsenal rotate again but Everton vow to fight

Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal require a “global plan” which includes heavy squad rotation if the club are to be successful this season.

The Gunners boss made nine changes for Thursday’s 1-0 Europa League win away to Red Star Belgrade.

The likes of Nacho Monreal, Sead Kolasinac, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette remained at home as Olivier Giroud’s overhead kick helped an inexperienced side see off 10-man Red Star.

Further changes are expected for tomorrow’s Premier League trip to face Everton as Arsenal look to recover from their defeat at Watford last weekend.

“It is impossible to come off that intensity (against Red Star) and then play against Everton,” Wenger said when asked if wholesale changes could be expected at Goodison Park.

“Of course, I left 10 or 11 players at home and I decided to rotate at the start of the season.

“It is important to see that these players get stronger and stronger in every game. We play on Tuesday again, at home, so we have to have a global plan. We have to.”

Wenger confirmed both Laurent Koscielny and Aaron Ramsey should be in contention at Everton but expects Danny Welbeck to be out for up to three weeks.

That could lead to Ozil coming back into the side having been on the bench at Watford, while Sanchez is likely to have recovered from a small muscular issue to be involved.

Ashley Williams has vowed struggling Everton will take the fight to Arsenal, despite being at the heart of the ugly incident which led to a UEFA charge and a life ban for one fan.

Williams shoved Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes into the advertising hoardings during Thursday’s Europa League defeat, leading to an angry tussle involving players from both teams and at least one supporter, who has subsequently been identified and banned.

UEFA has initiated a disciplinary case against the

Toffees for “aggression by supporters against players” and Merseyside Police have opened their own investigation.

Watford’s Troy Deeney last week accused Arsenal of lacking “cajones” and Williams suggested Everton would wage a full-blooded contest at Goodison Park, regardless of the midweek controversy.

“Troy said what he had to say about Arsenal, but I am not too concerned about their fight, so long as we fight that is the minimum we have to do at the minute,” said the Welshman.

“We have been showing fight. The majority of the time you have to give the fans something to go off and if you don’t they let you know the other way. I have not been here that long but it seems all they want is to see the team fight and battling for everything.

“The crowd were fully behind us and that is the kind of thing we have to show them, show ourselves and show everyone really. The fight is the base and if you play well after that, perfect.”

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is badly in need of a win at the weekend, with the club winless and bottom of their group in Europe and uncomfortably close to the Premier League relegation zone.

Williams scored the winning goal in the same fixture last season, a game which came after a run of one win in 11 games early in Koeman’s reign, and is eyeing a morale-boosting repeat.

“It felt a little bit similar when we played Arsenal at home last year and that was kind of a turning point,” he said. “It would be nice if you could happen again.

“We all like (Koeman) and I know myself we really want to try for him. When it gets like this the manager is the one who puts his head out there, he is one under pressure, as we all are as players, and we want to deliver good performances and results.

“Sometimes you try that little bit extra for him and for everyone. It is difficult for him at the minute. He is sticking to what he knows and he keeps trying to do the right thing. We will keep working as hard as we can for him and it goes without saying that the players are fully behind him.”