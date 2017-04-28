Relaxed Katie Taylor is ready for Wembley Stadium

Even if Wembley Stadium is only half-full at the time she takes to the ring, Katie Taylor is still likely to be boxing in front of her biggest ever crowd at Wembley tomorrow.

North-west London’s famous arena will host a sell-out 90,000 attendance for the much-hyped world heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko, with Ireland’s former Olympic gold medallist featuring on the undercard in her fifth pro bout.

German Nina Meinke is her opponent with the WBA inter-continental lightweight belt on the line in what doubles up as a world-title eliminator.

A start-time of 7pm has been mooted for the support bout, leading Taylor to jokingly suggest that a modest attendance will be present.

The 30-year-old has already attracted a relatively significant amount of hype and attention from her four wins in as many months, however, so the idea that only few men and their dogs will be in early seems unlikely.

“There’ll probably be around 90 people there for that, not 90,000,” laughed Taylor before adding, “no, it should be a great crowd and it’s just a huge event.

“The magnitude of the event, there’s no words to describe it really,” she continued. “It’s incredible – the biggest heavyweight fight in a long, long time – so I’m delighted to be a part of it.”

The five-time amateur world champion took just three days off following her eight-round points victory over Bulgarian Milena Koleva in Manchester last month before flying to Connecticut base of trainer Ross Enamait.

A win tomorrow will boost Taylor’s record to 5-0 in the space of 22 weeks, but the 30-year-old insists she is feeling fresh ahead of her first bout to be scheduled for 10 rounds.

“It’s definitely been all go over the last few months. There hasn’t been much rest in between each fight, but it’s been absolutely brilliant to stay so busy,” she said.

“I got a great, solid three weeks with Ross out in Vernon and I’ve had some great sparring sessions over there as well. I definitely feel in great condition and I’ve worked very hard over the last few weeks so I just can’t wait at this stage.”

German southpaw Meinke, a native of Spandau in Berlin, is 5-0 as a pro, although she has boxed fewer rounds (16 to Taylor’s 22), with two stoppage wins like Taylor.

Katie also welcomed yesterday’s confirmation of Bernard Dunne as the IABA’s new High Performance director.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s promoters confirmed Belfast’s undefeated Ryan Burnett will challenge Bristol’s for the IBF World Bantamweight title.