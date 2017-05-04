Rebels rout Déise to secure semi-final spot

Cork 1-24 - Waterford 0-08: A job well done by the home outfit, but it’s unlikely that any member of the Cork set-up will be losing the run of themselves after this 19-point rout of Waterford.

Whereas Cork came in cold to this fixture, their opponents had already been through the wringer above in Ennis four weeks ago. The 18-point beating handed down by Clare on that occasion suggested this Waterford team wasn’t up to a huge amount and that rang true yesterday evening as Cork inflicted on them a second successive double-digit hammering to secure their place in the semi-finals.

That the visitors managed only one point from play over the hour perfectly captures the one-sided nature of proceedings. The Déise were aided by a slight breeze in the opening period and yet found themselves seven in arrears at the break, 0-11 to 0-4. They were rendered scoreless between the ninth and 22nd minute and also failed to raise a flag of any description between the 32st and 59th minute.

These barren spells, mind, had more to do with Cork’s solidity at the back than attacking inertia on the part of Waterford. Sean O’Leary Hayes was a commanding presence at full-back, as was James Keating in front of him.

The star of the show, however, was to be found at the other end of the field. Corner-forward Brian Turnbull had five points to his name come the call for half-time and he doubled his tally in the second period, routinely rounding his opposite number who, somewhat unfathomably, was left shadowing the young Douglas hurler for most of the hour.

Two apiece from midfielder Daire Connery, Craig Hanifin and Liam O’Shea, along with Turnbull’s first-half contribution, had Denis Ring’s charges almost home and hosed at the break. And when Brian Roche got onto the end of a James Keating free six minutes into the second-half to register the sole goal of the evening, it was game over.

The floodgates opened thereafter, with Turnbull, Hanifin, Connery and O’Shea swelling their personal tallies during a run of 1-12 without reply. Evan Sheehan, corner-back Conor O’Callaghan and subs Barry Murphy and John Geary also wrote their names onto the scoresheet.

“It was a great win, from the point of view of our performance,” said Denis Ring.

“It ended up being a comprehensive display and a comprehensive performance. Our blocking and hooking was very good. How we dealt with the opposition sweeper was very good. Our use of the ball was good. Our shooting from distance was good. Tactically, we got a lot right. We did our business well and that is all you can do on a night like tonight.

“We’ve put in a savage amount of work since last September. The bar is raised and it will be much tougher come the semi-final.”

Should Limerick do as their expected and see off Waterford at home next Wednesday, then Cork will be left with a semi-final trip to Thurles to face the All-Ireland champions.

Scorers for Cork:

B Turnbull (0-10, 0-3 frees); B Roche (1-0); D Connery (0-3, 0-3 frees), C Hanifin, L O’Shea (0-3 each); E Sheehan (0-2); C O’Callaghan, B Murphy, J Geary (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford:

B Power (0-5, 0-5 frees); T Douglas (0-1 free), I Daly (0-1 free) T Looby (0-1 each).

CORK:

G Collins (Ballinhassig); S O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), E Roche (Bride Rovers); R Howell (Douglas), J Keating (Kildorrery), G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s); D Connery (Na Piarsaigh), D Lenihan (Ballyhooly); C Hanifin (Na Piarsaigh), L O’Shea (Lisgoold), B Roche (Bride Rovers); E Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh), R Downey (Glen Rovers), B Turnbull (Douglas).

Subs:

B Murphy (Castlelyons) for Lenihan (48); J Geary (Newtownshandrum) for O’Shea (48); B Buckley (Dromina) for B Roche (51); A Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill) for Howell (52); J O’Callaghan (Charleville) for E Roche (52).

WATERFORD:

E Browne (Mount Sion); C Giles-Doran (De La Salle), J Flavin (Ardmore), M Noonan (Cappoquin); M Power (Clonea), L O’Brien (Mount Sion), D Booth (Colligan); I Daly (Lismore), S Whelan-Barrett (Abbeyside); C Whelan (Brickey Rangers), B Power (Clonea), H Ruddle (Ballygunner); G Dalton (Modeligo), T Looby (Abbeyside), T Douglas (De La Salle).

Subs:

I Beecher (Tallow) for Booth, C Power (Clonea) for Dalton, K Bennett (Lismore) for Ruddle (all half-time); E Cullen (Mount Sion) for Whelan-Barrett (42); R Dunphy (Ballyduff Lower) for Douglas (55).

Referee:

P Kelly (Tipperary).