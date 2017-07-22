Rampant Waterford move nine points clear

Waterford FC 4 - Cobh Ramblers 0: Waterford FC have moved nine points clear at the summit of the SSE Airtricity League First Division with a comprehensive 4-0 win over second placed Cobh Ramblers in their battle at the RSC on Friday night last.

It was a tough night for Ramblers - who started John Kavanagh, after he completed a loan move from Cork City yesterday - but they had an early letoff. There was controversy on 15 minutes when Blues striker David McDaid appeared to be fouled in the area by a Cobh defender, and when John Martin found the net from the breaking ball, referee Damien MacGraith decided that McDaid dived in the area, much to the dismay of the home faithful.

With John Martin causing the Cobh defence problems in the first half, they failed really to test the Ramblers keeper Paul Hunt before a half chance fell the way of the visitors on 38 minutes when Karl Caulfield tried his luck from distance but his effort flew over the crossbar of Matthew Connor.

The Blues did have the ball in the net two minutes later when Garry Comerford’s delivery into the area was headed down by Kenny Browne into the path of John Martin and after his shot was bundled over the line by David McDaid but the flag was raised for offside. Waterford struck for the all-important lead goal with 50 minutes on the clock when two former Cobh players combined with Garry Comerford brought to ground 25-yards from goal and it was Shane O’Connor that drilled the resulting free kick past visiting netminder Paul Hunt.

It got better for the home side ten minutes later as they doubled their lead with a goal of class when Sean Heaney did superbly well down the left-channel before crossing into the area for John Martin to knock the ball down for O’Connor, who beat Hunt with a deflected effort from the edge of the penalty area.

A rampant Blues side added a third goal on 77 minutes to really rock the visitors when Garry Comerford won the ball in the middle of the field to turn provider for John Martin, who unselfishly squared the ball to David McDaid to touch home into an empty net.

Derek Daly was denied a fourth goal for the Blues on 90 minutes when he took a pass from Paul Keegan but his effort was superbly tipped around the posts by Paul Hunt before Dean Walsh completed a brilliant night for the Blues when touching home O’Connor cross with the final action.

Elsewhere in the First Division, UCD defeated Athlone Town 4-0 to move second in the division thanks to a Georgie Kelly hat-trick with Jason McClelland also on the scoresheet. Cabinteely defeated Shelbourne with Jack Watson scoring the winner. Longford Town defeated Wexford FC 2-1 in the other game at Ferrycarrig Park.

WATERFORD FC:

Matthew Connor, Conor Whittle, Kenny Browne (Jack Lynch ‘86), Patrick McClean, Sean Heaney, Paul Keegan, John Martin (Anthony McAlavey ‘83), Garry Comerford, Shane O’Connor, David McDaid (Dean Walsh ‘83), Derek Daly

COBH RAMBLERS:

Paul Hunt, John Kavanagh, Anthony O’Donnell, Karl Caulfield, James McSweeney, Chris McCarthy, Kyle McNamara (Beineon O’Brien ‘72), Craig Donnellan, Ian Mylod (Stephen O’Leary ‘79), Darren Murphy, Cian Coleman

Referee:

Damien MacGraith (Mayo)