Rally of the Lakes in Killarney set for defining moment

This weekend is likely to be a defining moment in the annals of the Cartell.ie Rally of the Lakes in Killarney. A glance through the list of previous winners reveal that drivers of World Rally Cars have triumphed since the Millennium, but that thread is tenuous as the new breed of R5 cars is set to bring the sequence to an end.

Leader of the Clonakilty Blackpudding Irish Tarmac Championship Fermanagh’s Alastair Fisher (Fiesta R5) heads the entry for the third round of the series, a rally that was won by his late uncle, Bertie Fisher six times — the last, some 21 years ago.

The Killarney event is a real test as the iconic Moll’s Gap remains the traditional opening stage albeit a right turn at the summit on this occasion.

Fisher was somewhat off the pace of his rivals on the last round, however, he did benefit from their troubles towards the end of the rally in Clonakilty. Monaghan’s Sam Moffett is in rich form, however, and Dubliner Robert Barrable (Hyundai i20R5), has shown he can be a major force.

Some classic stages recced today @RallyoftheLakes - Molls Gap, Healy Pass, Cods Head and Ardgrom! pic.twitter.com/tdb1g4QJJU — Alastair Fisher (@alastair_fisher) April 27, 2017

Clonmel’s Roy White (Fiesta WRC) is the only non-R5 car in the top 10. In last week’s Monaghan Rally he admitted he was well off the pace and he’s planned a few changes and tweaks to his Fiesta WRC.

Josh Moffett is a non-starter following his crash in Monaghan. The rally also counts towards the Southern 4 series.

K - Kilmackillogue. Last stage on Saturday evening this year. Fast flowing road with good grip. Pub in the middle for the thirsty! pic.twitter.com/1LyQ8SLmLa — KDMC (@RallyoftheLakes) April 26, 2017

In the Modified section Donegal’s Kevin Eves (Toyota Corolla), Cavan’s Gary Kiernan (Ford Escort) and Meath’s Eugene Meegan as the top seeded trio.

Others in the category are Declan Gallagher, Enda O’Brien, Phil Collins and Vincy McSweeney but Cork’s Barry Meade is a non-starter. Killarney’s Rob Duggan (Ford Escort) is a late entry. Almost 40 Junior competitors will tackle tomorrow’s eight stages. Sunday’s seven stages begin with Moll’s Gap (8.30am) with the finish at the Gleneagle Hotel at 5pm.

Doing Reece for @RallyoftheLakes. Murphy's must be popular in Kerry. There selling it by the gallon pic.twitter.com/SyAAbTADZz — Brendan Cumiskey (@BrendanCumiskey) April 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin in his M-Sport run Fiesta R5 is the leading Irish driver in the Pirelli Rally in Cumbria, round two of the British Rally Championship that begins tomorrow afternoon in the Kielder forests.

The Derry/Cork combinations of Marty McCormack/David Moynihan and Desi Henry/Liam Moynihan, both in Skoda Fabia R5 will be determined to make up for their opening round performances. In the World Rally series, Rally Argentina begins in earnest today with Kris Meeke/Paul Nagle and Craig Breen/Scott Martin leading the Citroen challenge.

K - Kelly. Donagh & Conor Foley, Winners of rally past 2 years in Focus. Also won class (2L 8V) in Mk1 in Historics last Dec #cleansweep pic.twitter.com/Yvmb4rsEN4 — KDMC (@RallyoftheLakes) April 26, 2017

Cork racing ace Matt Griffin will make his 100th appearance in a British GT race on Sunday in Rockingham (1.10pm) in round three of the series. Driving the Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GT3 he will be accompanied by Duncan Cameron. .

Donegal’s Michael Boyle (19) is the first bi-monthly nominee for this year’s Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver Award.