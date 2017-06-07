‘Rain man’ Gavin Twohig holds off Éamon Bowen fightback

Gavin Twohig beat Éamon Bowen by almost a bowl in the first round of the Munster senior championship in driving rain at Templemartin on Monday.

He led by three bowls at one point, but had to sweat in the closing stages as Bowen mounted an incredible fight back. Arthur McDonagh advanced in the same championship when he beat John Creedon by almost a bowl at Kilcorney.

Bowen got the better of great opening shots at Templemartin. Twohig hit a wall with his second, but Bowen didn’t beat it by much. Twohig then got a brilliant bowl to the cottage. Bowen missed that and then failed to reach Slyne’s corner. Twohig went well out Slyne’s to push his lead to almost a bowl.

Bowen missed a chance to close the gap in the shots from the bend. Twohig punished him with a big shot past the nooks to go a bowl in front. He raised a second bowl at O’Riordan’s. He then beat a big bowl from Bowen to the end of Collins’ wall to hold his lead. Twohig missed a chance to gain more odds with his next.

Bowen played a super shot to the schoolhouse cross to bring the lead under two bowls. Twohig gained the upper hand again in the shots to Buttimer’s lane, where he had a flat three bowls of odds.

Bowen played two tremendous bowls from there to the pub cross to cut the lead to just over a bowl. He knocked the bowl with his next past the pub. They battled over that lead in the next two towards the line. With less than a bowl between them Bowen needed an exceptional last shot, but he missed the line and Twohig beat it.

Arthur McDonagh won the first three shots at Kilcorney. John Creedon got a big fourth bowl down the straight towards the bridge to win his only lead. McDonagh edged the shots to the bridge and was far enough to loft. He lofted well and his bowl rubbed to light to gain him almost a bowl of odds.

They contested that lead up the hill. Creedon made a mistake at Cullinane’s, but McDonagh didn’t punish him. Creedon hit back with a brilliant bowl past the novice line to knock the bowl. McDonagh got a lucky rub towards the junior line, which was vital in holding his advantage. He beat Creedon’s big last throw to win by a bowl.

In the Munster senior women’s semi-finals Carmel Ryan plays Claire O’Sullivan at Templemartin on June 17 and Denise Murphy and Catriona Murphy meet at Bauravilla on June 13.

Donal Riordan, Michael Harrington, Willie O’Donovan and Paddy O’Donoghue go into tonight’s Munster intermediate championship semi-final draw. O’Donoghue gained the last spot by beating Billy McAuliffe in the last shot at Glanworth.

He won the opening shot, but McAuliffe took the second. They both made the wall in five. McAuliffe then played two massive bowls to Ahern’s to go almost a bowl in front. He made a mistake with his next and the latter part of the score was on a knife-edge. In the end O’Donoghue took it by a few metres.

Johnny O’Driscoll put in a powerful finish to beat Jerry Gibbons in the Munster Junior A quarter-final at Bauravilla.

Gibbons won the first tip. O’Driscoll got a good second but missed Robin’s cross. Gibbons misplayed his bowl to the left and missed that tip by 50m. O’Driscoll won the next exchange too through the cross. Gibbons played a super bowl past Coppinger’s, but O’Driscoll beat it by 20m.

Gibbons lost momentum when he played each of his next three to the right and was a bowl down at the netting. O’Driscoll held that lead to the rock on eight and nine. He raised his game from there. He made the bridge in three more to extend his odds. He had a second bowl after three more past O’Donoghue’s.

That win pits O’Driscoll against James Nagle in the Munster semi-final, while James Cooney and David Hubbard meet in the other semi-final. In the Ulster Junior A Ethan Rafferty dismissed Pete Carry by two bowls at Port Mór.

Christy Mullins beat Michael Harrington in the feature score of the West Cork benefit at the Clubhouse. They were level after four, but Harrington took a big lead in the shots to O’Riordan’s. Mullins led after 11 to the end of the garage. Harrington had a 25m lead at the end of the school and led to the last shot. Mullins played a brilliant last bowl, Harrington was too far left and missed it well.

Jimmy O’Donoghue was brilliant in his two bowls of odds win over John Young while Tim Young gained control against Vincent Kiely with two big opening shots. Jerry Murphy advanced against Andrew O’Callaghan in the Moss Twomey Shield at Ballincurrig. His big second last towards the line ended O’Callaghan’s late challenge.