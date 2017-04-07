Ragnar Klavan promises Liverpool won’t cave in European race

Ragnar Klavan vows a perceived vulnerability at set-pieces won’t cost Liverpool a Champions League place and claims Jurgen Klopp’s side has the team spirit to overcome minor blips such as Wednesday’s draw with Bournemouth.

A fallibility at corners, free-kicks, and long throws is an issue which predates Klopp’s time at the club, and it was in evidence again when Bournemouth snatched a late equaliser at Anfield to deny the Reds the chance to maintain an eight-point cushion over fifth-placed Arsenal.

Liverpool have conceded set-piece goals in their last two home matches and that record extends way back into the early part of the season.

With matches against Stoke, West Brom, Crystal Palace, and Watford to come, there is every likelihood they will be tested even more, but defender Klavan believes that holds no fear.

“In a game we don’t feel we are vulnerable in these situations. We have a good formation,” he said.

“It was really disappointing to lose those points (against Bournemouth) but I think we have done better (at set-pieces) and it was just a second-ball situation when we were not there.

“There are going to be some really tough games for us, it could be more physical, but we are one team, we always stick together in good times and bad times.

“This is also the reason I believe we can finish in the top four because of the team spirit.

“We know we have had bad luck this season with injuries and stuff but we keep on fighting with the team spirit.”

Despite dropping two points at home to Eddie Howe’s Cherries, Liverpool remain in a strong position for Champions League qualification.

They may have played more matches than any of their rivals but have a better goal difference than any of the chasing pack and have only teams outside the top seven left to play.

However, beating those sides has been the problem for the Reds this season, with all their five defeats coming against lower-placed opposition.

“It wasn’t good (against Bournemouth) but there are plenty of games left and we have to keep on fighting and believing,” said Klavan, an Estonia international.

“It is going to be tight. It is not easy and for the lower teams they have the pressure of getting points to stay in the league. It makes it interesting, for sure, but either way it doesn’t make it easy for us.”

Klopp has urged his players to take their cue from leaders Chelsea in the season run-in. Klopp had tried to avoid a slip-up against the Cherries by switching to a three-man defence with 25 minutes to go when he replaced the ill Philippe Coutinho with centre-back Joel Matip.

An inability to get results over the line has been a problem all season and the Reds boss admits they would do well to follow the example of the Premier League leaders, who have dropped just eight points from winning positions this season, compared to Liverpool’s 15.

“Probably (if it was) Chelsea, for example, the opponent would not have the ball three times in the last 20 minutes I think,” said Klopp.

“On the other hand, we’ve probably still scored the most goals in the Premier League so far (66 — five more than Arsenal), so it’s part of the game that we try to create moments all the time. We have to get more experience in this, for sure.”

Striker Divock Origi, who made it two goals in as many games with what he thought would be the winner, insists there will be no panic ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Stoke.

“The situation is not dramatic, we still have a lot to play for and we took a point,” said the Belgian.

“We have to sit down and see what went wrong and what was good and move forward, because there are still a lot of points to play for.

“We just have to stay strong. Stoke is a very important game, and football (moves) quick so let’s try and go and win this game.

“We knew that the race would be tight but, as you’ve seen, other teams that go for the top four can drop points as well.

“We all know that we have one goal. We have to move forward and make sure that the things that went less well don’t happen again and just try and take as many points as possible.”