World Tax War looks poised to get off the mark

Leopardstown hosts an important meeting of classic trials this afternoon, highlighted by the Group 3 P W McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes, but the nap comes in the opener, the Leopardstown Summer Bundle Maiden, in the shape of World Tax War.

Jessica Harrington’s gelding ran just once as a juvenile, but it was a smart effort as he finished just a couple of lengths behind Titus.

An individual with plenty of size about him, he has the potential to take a significant step forward this term and, with the stable in such good form, this is a good opportunity to get off the mark.

Glastonbury Song can take the listed 2000 Guineas Trial for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane. Well touted prior to making a successful debut in Dundalk, in September, the manner of the victory showed why he was held in such high regard.

Today’s race is a considerable step up and he is conceding experience to all bar one of his six rivals, but, if he is to develop into a genuine classic contender, he needs to put up a bold show. And that can be expected. He is preferred to Taj Mahal and the less-exposed Zorion.

In the feature race, Yucutan looks the one to beat. In four runs last season, he developed quite steadily, culminating in a runner-up finish in the Group 1 Racing Post Trophy.

With every performance, his trainer, Aidan O’Brien, insisted we wouldn’t see the best of him until upped to middle distances this term.

He gets his first opportunity to step up today, and is preferred to Saltonstall, who is certainly much better than his sixth-place finish behind Dubai Sand, in a listed race over nine furlongs, would suggest.

Naas hosts tomorrow’s flat racing fare, and the nap comes in the shape of Sorelle Delle Rose, who contests the second race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden. Dermot Weld’s filly had her only start to date over course and distance back in October, and posted a most promising effort to finish a close third behind Wayside Flower. That was a competitive race, with some well-regarded runners and, if she has wintered well, will take beating.

There are two Group 3 races on the card, the first of which is the Gladness Stakes, which can go to Alice Springs. She was oh-so-impressive winning the Group 1 Matron Stakes at Leopardstown, and followed up at Newmarket, in the Group 1 Sun Chariot, before finding the competition too hot in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

This looks a good place for the classy four-year-old to begin her season, and she can take this at the expense of Blue De Vega, who was third in last season’s Irish 2000 Guineas.

The first of the two-day meeting in Tramore also takes place tomorrow, and Bellow Mome looks the best bet on the card. Willie Mullins’ gelding hasn’t had any luck since winning over fences at Thurles, in November, but he has been highly tried since, and this, by a considerable margin, is his easiest task since. He needs decent ground conditions, which he is likely to get here, and will be very hard to beat.