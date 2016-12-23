TV3 confirms deal to broadcast cross-channel racing

TV3 Group director of broadcasting Niall Cogney last night spoke of his delight after the station confirmed they have agreed a four-year deal with Racecourse Media Group (RMG) to broadcast up to 50 days a year of racing from Britain.

TV3 and 3e will broadcast exclusive Irish terrestrial coverage of premium National Hunt meetings including the four-day Cheltenham Festival in March and the three-day Aintree Grand National meeting in April.

Highlights from the Flat include the Guineas Festival at Newmarket in May, Glorious Goodwood in August, the Ebor Festival at York the same month and British Champions Day at Ascot in October.

Coverage will begin on 3e from January 1st with the New Year’s Day meeting from Cheltenham.

“TV3 is delighted to be working with this fantastic racing portfolio,” Cogley said.

“Cheltenham and Aintree are hugely important milestones in the Irish sporting calendar every year, but this new agreement represents so much more as it spans some of the most important international racing fixtures in the world with a wonderful mix of Flat and National Hunt festivals. To be able to offer 50 exclusive Irish terrestrial days on TV3 and 3e is great news for our viewers and for the TV3 Group.”

Richard FitzGerald, CEO of RMG, added: “We are very much looking forward to an exciting new partnership with TV3 over the next four years. We are delighted that the UK’s best race meetings will receive such a prominent shop window in Ireland via TV3 and 3e. It means viewers will be extremely well served in Ireland.”

Yesterday’s announcement is a huge boost to Irish racing fans as the imminent switch of terrestrial rights in Britain from Channel 4 to ITV spelled bad news for Irish viewers.

ITV is not on the Sky EPG (Electronic Programming Guide), and Virgin Media and Saorview customers have no access to it. Nor is there a function to record the channel on Sky, or use the pause button. However, it’s a big blow for RTÉ as it means the national broadcaster will be unable to broadcast high-profile racing events from Britain.

TV3 racing schedule for 2017

January 1:

Cheltenham, 3e

January 28:

Cheltenham, 3e

February 11:

Newbury, 3e

February 18:

Ascot, 3e

March 12-17:

Cheltenham Festival, TV3

April 6-8:

Aintree Grand National meeting, TV3

April 22:

Ayr, 3e

April 29:

Sandown, 3e

May 6-7:

Newmarket Guineas Festival, 3e

May 20:

Newbury, 3e

June 2-3:

Epsom Oaks and Derby, TV3

June 20-24:

Toyal Ascot, TV3

July 8:

Sandown, 3e

July 15:

Newmarket, 3e

July 29:

Ascot, 3e

August 1-5:

Glorious Goodwood, 3e

August 23-26:

York Ebor Festival, 3e

September 9:

Haydock, 3e

September 23:

Ayr, 3e

September 30:

Newmarket, 3e

October 14:

Newmarket, 3e

October 21:

Ascot, TV3

November 17-19:

Cheltenham Open Meeting, 3e

November 25:

Haydock, 3e

December 2:

Newbury, 3e

December 9:

Sandown, 3e

December 26-27:

Kempton King George meeting, 3e