Luckless Bryan Cooper sidelined again with fractured pelvis

Injury-plagued jockey Bryan Cooper will see a specialist on Friday before he even begins to think about his rehabilitation from a fractured pelvis.

Cooper suffered the injury when he was unseated from Arkwrisht, who made a bad mistake five out in a beginners’ chase at Punchestown on Saturday.

“When I had my fall at Punchestown yesterday, I felt sore, but I didn’t think it was much more than that when I walked into the ambulance,” Cooper said. “I didn’t feel that bad at the time, and I thought it was just a bang on a leg that I had broken before, and on my lower back.

“But the doctors at the course were keen to send me for an X-ray - so well done to them - and it was not a nice thing to find out last night that I had actually fractured my pelvis.

“My specialist wasn’t around and I am going to see him in person on Friday, but they emailed the X-rays to him, and the initial prognosis is that I will be out for about six to eight weeks.

“But I will know more on Friday, and hopefully I will be able to start my rehab straight afterwards.”

Meanwhile Gavin Sheehan faces time on the sidelines after he suffered a broken right wrist from a fall at Newbury, also on Saturday.

The jockey was riding Rock Of Leon in the second race on the card, the limited handicap chase, when his mount jinked left and unseated his partner soon after the first fence.

Sheehan rode in the following contest, finishing fourth on Yanmare in the Mandarin Handicap Chase, but stood himself down soon afterwards.

His boss Warren Greatrex said: “Gavin has broken a bone in his right wrist.

“I’m not sure how long he’ll be out for but it will be for a few weeks.”