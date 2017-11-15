Enable and Aidan O’Brien honoured at Cartier Racing Awards

Enable was last night named the Cartier Horse of the Year at the Cartier Racing Awards ceremony at the Dorchester Hotel in London.

The brilliant three-year-old filly, trained by John Gosden, carried all before her in a stunning year that reached its zenith with victory in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

The daughter of Nathaniel beat off competition from Cracksman, Ribchester, and Ulysses to win the prestigious award.

Enable also claimed top honours in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly Award, for which Winter, Lady Aurelia, and Roly Poly were in contention.

Even by his own incredibly high standards, Ireland’s champion trainer Aidan O’Brien enjoyed an outstanding 2017 as he sent out a world record tally of 27 Group 1 winners.

That being the case, it’s no surprise Team Ballydoyle was among the winners last night.

US Navy Flag was named the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt, Happily was named the Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly while Order Of St George scooped the Cartier Stayer Award for the second year in succession.

Cracksman may have lost out to Enable for the headline award but he was crowned Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt of the year following his stunning seven-length success in the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

The Frankel colt saw off the challenge of Harry Angel, Churchill, and Barney Roy in this category.

Star sprinter Harry Angel received the Cartier Sprinter Award for the Clive Cox team. He finished on top ahead of Marsha, Battaash, and Lady Aurelia.

Eclipse and Juddmonte International hero Ulysses was named Cartier Older Horse for 2017, for which Ribchester, Highland Reel, and Talismanic were also nominated.

Ulysses’ trainer Michael Stoute received the Cartier/The Daily Telegraph Award of Merit.

Harry Herbert, Cartier’s Racing Consultant, commented: “Enable enjoyed five commanding victories at Group 1 level and her performances, particularly at Ascot and Chantilly, mark her out as a filly of rare distinction. She is a very appropriate winner of Cartier Horse of the Year.

“Similarly her stable companion Cracksman was an outstanding winner at Ascot in the autumn, capping a superb season for her trainer John Gosden.

“The prospect of Enable, Cracksman and Harry Angel, the Cartier Sprinter for 2017, all returning next year is a mouth-watering prospect.

“Of course, 2017 will be remembered as the year when Aidan O’Brien sent out a record 27 Group 1 winners and he and the Coolmore team are rewarded with Cartier Racing Awards for US Navy Flag, Happily, and Order Of St George.

“Sir Michael Stoute has been a master of his profession for over 40 years and he is a most worthy recipient of the Cartier/The Daily Telegraph Award of Merit. His handling of Ulysses in 2017 was outstanding and sees that colt named as Cartier Older Horse.”