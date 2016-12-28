Douvan a class apart

Thistlecrack without the jeopardy. That’s Douvan.

Similarly brilliant, but none of the concern whether one of those pesky obstacles will get away.

So quick, so fluent, so straight across the fences, none of it looks laboured, nor left to chance. All so easy. Poetry in motion.

Odds of 1-8 for the Paddy Power Cashcard Chase were prohibitive, but it was not for the betting that the crowd of 17,783 (up from 17,431 in 2015) thronged to Leopardstown.

Following Thistlecrack’s romp at Kempton, they came to see the response from the star of the Irish scene. And they were not disappointed.

As one would expect, Ruby Walsh exuded confidence aboard the unbeaten chaser, who raced in second place as Alisier D’Irlande built a sizeable early advantage.

But that lead was readily reduced as the race entered its final stages and, after jumping to the front at the second-last, Douvan sauntered clear for a 13th consecutive victory, following the sole defeat of his career, on his debut, in France.

Sizing John’s residence may have changed, but the result was the same as he had a rear view of his old foe for the seventh time, and finished runner-up to him for the fifth time.

A relieved, but, once again, suitably impressed winning trainer Willie Mullins said: “Every time a horse like that runs, your heart is in your mouth, but he did what we hoped he would do. We didn’t learn anything new from that, but I’m just looking forward to the next race.

“(He has) spectacular scope, the way he jumps. He’s got such size, when you stand in to him you have to look up to him. You don’t realise it. But he’s a well-put-together horse, and when they’re well put together they look smaller than they are. He’s probably one of the biggest we’ve ever had.

“Anyone who rides just says he has a different gear, that all the others around you are paddling, and you’re still there sitting on him. He has a huge stride, and does it effortlessly.

“My main aim would be to keep him sound, keep him well, and his ability should carry him through most of what’s ahead, I hope.”

The dream of a clash of Douvan and Thistlecrack will not happen this season, at least, confirmed Mullins.

The Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, for which he is now as short as 2-7, is the primary target for this term.

“I don’t plan these things, if the horse is sound going home, I’ll look,” revealed Mullins.

“The Tied Cottage at Punchestown is something we could look at, but we’ll look nearer to home rather than travel abroad, anyway.

“I’m hoping he’ll do more over fences than anything we’ve ever had,” added Mullins, when asked if he might be the best horse he has ever trained.

“He has huge potential. I’m only keeping my fingers crossed and hoping that he stays sound, and we’ll stay on the two-mile route as long as we can.”

Asked how we’ll find out how good he is, having never been fully tested, Mullins smiled and then replied: “He looked good enough to me, going round there. I don’t need to find out more as long as he keeps winning those types of races. And then, if we decide to go up in trip that’ll be another day’s work.

“But, honest to God, I have no interest in even thinking about that. As far as I’m concerned, we’re on the two-mile route this year, and I have no thoughts about going up in trip.

“I just take one day at a time and aim him for the next race. The only thing in the back of my head is that I don’t see any need to move off that sort of trip.”

Having had six winners on Monday, courtesy of trebles here and in Limerick, Mullins emulated the feat, this time relying more heavily on his horses at Leopardstown, where he completed a 45-1 five-timer.

After a customarily hesitant beginning to the season, the stable is hitting full stride in ominous fashion.

And Douvan wasn’t exempt from that slow start.

“Like a lot of my horses, I was wondering was he the same Douvan after his first few bits of work this year. I wasn’t at all impressed with him.

“Of course, we have a new rider. Holly (Conte) rides him at home, instead of Gail (Carlisle), and Holly rode him differently than Gail. I asked Holly to talk to Gail about him and she did, and things just improved from there.

“We just bit our lip in the autumn time when things weren’t right for us, and it’s paying off now. But, at Leopardstown you can come up and have a good day, and come back another day and can go belly-up so I’m just keeping the fingers crossed.”

Ruby Walsh, aboard three of Mullins’ five winners at Leopardstown, and who came in for a winning spare on That’s A Wrap, added: “He just has so much ability. In time, you probably could (step him up in trip) but Willie is very conscious of developing horses’ careers, and going the right way about it.

“He’s still a very young horse, and has a lot of racing in front of him.”