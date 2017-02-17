Q&A: Jennifer Grant Tipperary footballer

We sat down with Tipp’s Jennifer Grant.

Q: Your sporting hero when you were 10?

A: I was a big tennis fan when I was younger and Steffi Graf was an accomplished female athlete of her time and a record-setting star.

Q: Your sporting hero now?

A: Ladies football has many heroes, but for me it has to be Cora Staunton. Her dedication to club and county is something every female athlete can appreciate and it is great to see her back again with Mayo for another year.

If I was to pick a male sporting hero I would say Tomás Ó Sé, who epitomises everything that’s good about the game.

Q: What other sports have you played?

A: I have enjoyed dabbling in soccer, basketball, and rugby. When I was younger I was big into martial arts and have a black belt in karate. I am no Bruce Lee but I can hold my own! I might try camogie next, you wouldn’t know!

Q: Career highlight

A: It has to be winning an Intermediate Club All-Ireland title with Brian Borus in 2009. I can still remember our inspirational captain that year Orla Fleming lifting the cup with her face covered in muck.

Q: One rule change you’d make to your sport?

A: I’m not a fan of the sin bin — 10 minutes to be down a player in a tightly contested game can really sway a result. Surely a yellow card would work just as well.

Q: Biggest frustration with your sporting career or your sport?

A: Playing county football is a great honour and precious to me and having that opportunity stripped away from me a few years ago (when she and a number of teammates were controversially axed from the panel) is a frustration that will stay with me forever.

Q: What do you do to relax?

A: Some wouldn’t say its necessarily relaxing but I enjoy spending time with my nieces and nephews. Also, I like listening to music and watching a movie.

Q: Ultimate career goal?

A: I’d love another crack at playing in Croke Park in an All-Ireland with Tipp. We were there in 2013 and narrowly denied the opportunity last year when beaten by Clare in the All Ireland semi-final.

Q: Five tracks for your ideal dressing room/training run playlist?

A: Ella Henderson – Pieces; Professor Green – Lullaby; David Guetta – What I Did for Love?; The Script – Paint The Town Green; Walk The Moon – Shut up and Dance.